Caledonia OKs purchases of police body cameras

CALEDONIA — The Village of Caledonia has allocated $70,000 to purchase body cameras for the Caledonia Police Department.

The total cost of purchasing the cameras, equipment and data storage is $77,825.

The Village Board unanimously approved the spending on March 16.

In September 2019, $35,000 was included in the village's 2020 budget to partially cover the expenditure.

Once the cameras are delivered and set up, each of the village's 30-plus officers will have a body camera to wear at all times while on duty.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}