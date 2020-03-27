Caledonia OKs purchases of police body cameras

CALEDONIA — The Village of Caledonia has allocated $70,000 to purchase body cameras for the Caledonia Police Department.
The total cost of purchasing the cameras, equipment and data storage is $77,825.
The Village Board unanimously approved the spending on March 16.
In September 2019, $35,000 was included in the village's 2020 budget to partially cover the expenditure.
Once the cameras are delivered and set up, each of the village's 30-plus officers will have a body camera to wear at all times while on duty.
Police Chief Daniel Reilly, who plans to retire this spring, was instrumental in convincing village government that the cameras were a necessary purchase.
"We have to have them," Reilly told The Journal Times one week after an officer-involved fatal shooting last year.
Data storage for the cameras is expected to cost $18,942 per year for the next four years.
The body camera model the police department settled on was the Motorola Si500 Body Camera System with WatchGuard mounts.
The department also tested equipment from Digital Ally and Axon. The Racine County Sheriff's Office uses Axon cameras.
