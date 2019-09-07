CALEDONIA — Caledonia residents want to get rid of the former Olympia Brown Elementary School building, as well as other blighted properties at the northern end of Erie Street, like the long-vacant and graffiti-covered Western Publishing Building. The empty buildings have been considered to be magnets for criminal activity, giving rise to ongoing concerns from neighbors.
Village leaders want to do something about the buildings too, by bringing development to the lakefront properties. That’s why, on Aug. 19, the Village Board approved offering the Racine Unified School District $1.45 million to buy the Olympia Brown property, which had also once been home to the REAL School.
Two weeks later, the village is still waiting for a reply from Racine Unified.
Village President Jim Dobbs, who said he had hoped negotiations would’ve concluded months ago, said that he was told the offer would be discussed by RUSD leaders during an executive session on Monday, Sept. 9.
In an email to The Journal Times, RUSD spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said: “Real estate matters are discussed in executive session by the Board of Education and negotiations are confidential.”
The building in question has been vacated since the end of the 2016-17 school year. Olympia Brown moved into a new building on 5½ Mile Road in 2016 and the REAL School, which had shared the campus, moved the following year.
Except for the lots the school sits on, the village now owns all of the property east of Erie Street in a tax increment financing district or TID that encompasses the blighted area.
It purchased the former Western Publishing Building and a pair of parking lots in late June. The village also owns a couple of lots west of Erie Street that lie within the TID, while another 15 acres of green space within the TID are privately owned.
Tax incremental financing allows a municipality to pay for improvements in a district with the incremental growth in property taxes generated as development occurs there, without having to directly dip into a general fund or other taxpayer monies.
Purchase plan
The $1.45 million would not be paid out of the general fund, instead coming from “incremental revenue from development or redevelopment from the site,” the village said. That revenue would be generated out of TID No. 5, which was created June 3.
As part of the proposal, the village said it would — through a developer — “be responsible for what needs to be done to redevelop this site, which includes bluff stabilization, and tearing down all the existing buildings in preparation of the site for development.”
A developer for the properties still hasn’t been identified.
According to minutes from the Aug. 19 meeting: “The contract states that closing (on the sale of the Olympia Brown property) is contingent on determination that the village has an acceptable developer agreement for redevelopment of the property which is consistent with the village’s determination for the TID No. 5 project plan. The property will not be on the market for anyone else once the contract is signed.”
Goals
Dobbs explained that the village wants to take ownership of as much property in the TID as possible, which would make it easier for a developer to come in and do something with it — rather than having to deal with private property owners and a school district in addition to the village.
As part of the prospective plan for the district, which encompasses nearly 39 acres, would be to have condominiums built where the school and Western Publishing Building currently sit vacant. The village tried to spur a condo development there through a TID in 2007, but those plans fizzled, in part because of the Great Recession.
The Village Board had planned on going into closed session to discuss the prospective property purchase after its normal meeting on Tuesday, but that was canceled since the village was still waiting for a response from RUSD.
