CALEDONIA — A public hearing on the proposed expansion of Parkview Senior-Living Community has been put off another month, again.
There was a public hearing scheduled for Monday’s Caledonia Planning Commission meeting, but it has been rescheduled for May 20. That hearing will be a continuation of the 2-hour discussion that occurred at the previous Planning Commission meeting on March 25.
Village President Jim Dobbs said the delay was due to informational materials regarding the Planning Commission’s concerns not being delivered in time for commissioners to review them. The developer, Alf McConnell of Evanston, Ill., emailed the requested materials to the commission only a few hours before the hearing was supposed to begin.
McConnell, who wants to rezone 15.2 acres he already owns to allow for four senior-living apartment buildings and eight duplexes to be added to the existing four-building complex, said that the materials he provided supported allowing the expansion to move forward.
McConnell said that a traffic study showed the expanded complex would have a “low impact” on traffic in the area. He added that ongoing water drainage problems would be addressed via landscaping, that the 35-foot buildings would not significantly affect sunlight reaching neighboring properties and that nearby property values might even be improved thanks to the development.
Neighbors, primarily those who live along the south side of 4½ Mile Road, are skeptical. By and large, they would prefer not having 35-foot buildings abut their properties and have been vocal about this concern at several meetings since the expansion was first proposed last November.
CALEDONIA — Residents have submitted a petition opposing a proposed expansion to a Douglas Avenue senior-living complex.
Richard Goldmann, a 4½ Mile homeowner, has softened a bit to the idea of the expansion, but is still concerned about the water problems. He said he wants to make it clear that the 4½ Mile residents aren’t opposed to expanding senior-living opportunities — saying that they are necessary — but that he and his neighbors are primarily concerned about the close proximity between their properties and the proposed 35-foot-tall buildings.
Ken Veselik, who also lives on 4½ Mile, said that adding the new senior-living apartments would exacerbate the standing-water issues he already deals with on his property.
McConnell says otherwise. He plans to have trees planted along the north side of the property to both improve sightlines for neighbors and help drink up excess water.
“We want to have happy residents. We want to have happy neighbors, too,” McConnell told The Journal Times.
In a letter sent two weeks ago to neighbors of the Parkview Senior-Living Community, McConnell wrote: “I am not a greedy businessman — I’m just some guy, trying to do good work and make people happy.”
