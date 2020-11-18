Caledonia: No change in stormwater management fees; one-year labor agreement approved

CALEDONIA — In a bit of good news for taxpaying property owners in challenging times, the Caledonia Village Board on Monday approved keeping the village’s annual stormwater management fee unchanged at $65.25 per equivalent residential unit.
The stormwater management fee is levied on local property owners serviced by Caledonia Storm Water Utility District.
The approved rate, to be charged on the Village of Caledonia’s 2020 tax roll, is effective from Dec. 1, 2020 through Nov. 30, 2021.
The special charge is placed on the tax roll annually against property in the district to recover all or a portion of the costs incurred by the village for stormwater management purposes.
Caledonia Utility Director Anthony Bunkelman told trustees Monday that the stormwater management fee has been unchanged since its implementation in 2013, estimating income of $1.01 million for the upcoming 12-month period based on 15,495 ERUs within the Caledonia Storm Water Utility District.
Single-family residential customers are charged for one equivalent residential unit (ERU), vacant properties are charged for 0.25 ERU and nonresidential customers are charged at the rate of 1 ERU for each 5,230 square feet of impervious area.
Pay raise for highway workers
Trustees approved a one-year labor agreement between the village and Caledonia Highway Department Local 704 of the Labor Association of Wisconsin, Inc., the sole and exclusive bargaining agent for all regular part-time and full-time Caledonia Highway Department employees.
The new agreement, effective Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2021, calls for a 1.5% wage increase, beginning with the first full payroll period in January. New hourly wages for full-time employees under the labor agreement will be a $21.70/hour base rate for new hires, $24.95/hour after one year of employment, $27.08/hour after two years of employment and $29.86 after three years of employment.
In board discussions, Village Administrator Tom Christensen called the agreement “a fair offer,” reporting Local 704 members had already approved the proposed labor agreement.
Trustee concerned about over-regulation
On the recommendation of Fire Chief Richard Roeder and the village’s Legislative and Licensing Committee, the Village Board on a 5-2 vote approved an ordinance amending village ordinances relating to fire prevention and safety codes to bring them up to date and in line with the Wisconsin Administrative Code and the codes, standards and recommended guidelines set forth by Quincy, Mass.-based National Fire Prevention Association.
“The fire chief brought this forward and recommended changes … to update our code, consistent with the state codes which do incorporate the NFPA,” said village legal counsel Elaine S. Ekes. “It’s the benchmark that we have. From a policy perspective, this is what we are operating with from the state.”
Roeder explained: “The NFPA standard is the one standard that all fire departments try to use to the best of their ability. We are just looking to update our fire prevention codes to reflect the new norm. The goal is to improve our fire prevention codes, and follow the recommended fire safety programs.”
Trustees Tom Weatherston and Lee Wishau cast dissenting votes.
“I have a burning heartache with the NFPA,” Weatherston explained of his opposition. “As a governing body they go way over the top with over-regulation. They are a very poor standard to copy. It’s unfortunate the state is copying half of them. There are other standards out there other than the NFPA that we should be adopting.”
Other news
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the Caledonia Village Board:
- Authorized moving employee insurance plans to WCA Group Health Trust for health insurance, and dental and vision coverage to Delta Dental, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Village employees will contribute 15% of health insurance costs. Employees who elect dental coverage will contribute 50% of the plan cost, while employees electing to participate in the voluntary vision plan will pay for the full cost of the coverage. The percentages of employee contributions are unchanged.
- Authorized a consent agreement between the Village of Caledonia and the Central Racine County Health Department (CRCHD), both of which are represented by Racine law firm Pruitt, Ekes & Geary, S.C. The consent agreement comes as the Village of Caledonia, Racine County and the Central Racine County Board of Health have been meeting to discuss the transition of Caledonia-based CRCHD to a county-run health department.
- Approved the termination of a May 2014 public improvement reimbursement and development incentive agreement between the village and Wisconsin limited liability companies Parkview Development LLC and Parkview Commons LLC, developers of senior independent living Parkview I, II and III at 5215, 5311 and 5225 Douglas Ave., and senior assisted living Parkview Gardens I, II and III at 5321 Douglas Ave.
