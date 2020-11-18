Caledonia: No change in stormwater management fees; one-year labor agreement approved

“The fire chief brought this forward and recommended changes … to update our code, consistent with the state codes which do incorporate the NFPA,” said village legal counsel Elaine S. Ekes. “It’s the benchmark that we have. From a policy perspective, this is what we are operating with from the state.”

Roeder explained: “The NFPA standard is the one standard that all fire departments try to use to the best of their ability. We are just looking to update our fire prevention codes to reflect the new norm. The goal is to improve our fire prevention codes, and follow the recommended fire safety programs.”

Trustees Tom Weatherston and Lee Wishau cast dissenting votes.

“I have a burning heartache with the NFPA,” Weatherston explained of his opposition. “As a governing body they go way over the top with over-regulation. They are a very poor standard to copy. It’s unfortunate the state is copying half of them. There are other standards out there other than the NFPA that we should be adopting.”







