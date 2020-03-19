You are the owner of this article.
Caledonia, Mount Pleasant proclaim State of Emergency due to COVID-19
CALEDONIA — The villages of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant both proclaimed a State of Emergency Wednesday due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jim Dobbs, Caledonia Village President

Dobbs

“This proclamation is a precautionary measure to enable the Village of Caledonia to most effectively respond as needed,” Village President Jim Dobbs said in a statement. “As we begin to feel the impact of COVID-19, the Village of Caledonia's top priority is the health, safety and welfare of our community.”

The State of Emergency allows the village president extra powers temporarily to make necessary changes "to protect the public peace, health and safety, preserve lives and property, economic stability, and insure cooperation and coordination" in the midst of the novel coronavirus crisis.

Within the State of Emergency, the extra powers are granted to the village president:

  • Ability to authorize "purchases of additional goods, materials and services necessary for the continued operation of the Village
  • Ability to authorize additional labor costs if necessary "to address emergency conditions as they arise"
  • Ability to make interim employment decisions related to COVID-19
  • Authorize meetings of the Village Board or other Village bodies and staff that could be convened through "unconventional means," such as electronically or via telephone "provided that even such meetings shall comply with the letter and spirit" of already existing ordinances
  • Suspension of citizen comment periods "until reasonable arrangements can be made that are not disruptive to the meeting"
  • Ability to request assistance from the State of Wisconsin

All additional powers are temporary and set to expire on April 17, if not earlier.

The State of Emergency proclaimed by Mount Pleasant is largely the same, appointing Mount Pleasant Village President David DeGroot as the Village's chief elected officer, effective until April 28. 

Additionally, the village has increased cleaning of surfaces in municipal buildings, increased the availability of hand washing and sanitizing supplies, and ensured policies are in line with public health recommendations.

