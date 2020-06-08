Caledonia, Mount Pleasant detail summer road work plans

RACINE COUNTY — While major road construction in the area this summer is focusing on state projects on highways 11 and 20, suburban communities are also gearing up for orange-barrel season.
Mount Pleasant
In Mount Pleasant, Public Works Director Anthony Beyer reported that the major summer road work project for the village is centered around ongoing work to widen an approximately half-mile section of Emmersten Road north from the new roundabout at 16th Street to Highway 20.
The project will upgrade Emmersten from a two-lane rural road configuration into a four-lane urban collector similar to the section of Emmersten north of Highway 20. Emmersten is open at all times to local traffic only, with signed detours in place for through traffic.
Beyer said the project, expected to wrap up in August-September, is the final link in a chain of larger road improvement investments in the area.
“It’s a continuation of making Emmersten Road a collector as it is all the way from Highway 38 south to this point,” Beyer said. “This is the last leg of Emmersten Road that needed to be reconstructed to a true collector road, and it’s also an extension of the 16th Street project we just completed last year. This helps to tie that whole area together.”
Other ongoing road work projects in Mount Pleasant, Beyer said, include the village’s “regular paving program” of subdivision resurfacing projects, slated for a mid-June wrap-up, as well as resurfacing work on Wood Road between Highway KR and Taylor Avenue.
Caledonia
In Caledonia, Public Works Director Tom Lazcano reports that the village is on track with its usual scope of summer road work.
“We do this paving program every year,” he noted. “We try to do about five to six miles of pavement — and that’s dependent on the asphalt paving bid that we get. The price, if it goes up, we do less lane miles. If it goes down, we try to do more.”
Among the notable road work projects in Caledonia this year are as follows:
- Asphalt overlay resurfacing on Nicholson Road between Four Mile Road and Six Mile Road will be a 1-2 week fall project. In advance of the project, culvert replacement and lining work will be performed. This will be a flagged project and open to through traffic.
- Asphalt overlay resurfacing on Seven Mile Road from the Root River to Nicholson Road is a holdover project from 2019 after Halloween snows brought an early end to the road work season. This one-week project, flagged and open to through traffic, could begin as early as June.
- Concrete reconstruction of Four Mile Road from the east frontage road to 1,300 feet west of Highway V started three weeks ago and is expected to continue until early August. Open to local traffic only, through traffic will be detoured on Highway V to Northwestern Avenue (Highway K) and up to the frontage road.
- Asphalt overlay resurfacing on both Short Road between Four Mile Road and Five Mile Road, and on Five Mile Road between Highways 31 and 32, will be one-week flagged projects. The work is scheduled for late summer or early fall.
Lazcano noted that the village will also be undertaking work on small sections of subdivision roads.
