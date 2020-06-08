Caledonia, Mount Pleasant detail summer road work plans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — While major road construction in the area this summer is focusing on state projects on highways 11 and 20, suburban communities are also gearing up for orange-barrel season.

Mount Pleasant

In Mount Pleasant, Public Works Director Anthony Beyer reported that the major summer road work project for the village is centered around ongoing work to widen an approximately half-mile section of Emmersten Road north from the new roundabout at 16th Street to Highway 20.

The project will upgrade Emmersten from a two-lane rural road configuration into a four-lane urban collector similar to the section of Emmersten north of Highway 20. Emmersten is open at all times to local traffic only, with signed detours in place for through traffic.

Beyer said the project, expected to wrap up in August-September, is the final link in a chain of larger road improvement investments in the area.

“It’s a continuation of making Emmersten Road a collector as it is all the way from Highway 38 south to this point,” Beyer said. “This is the last leg of Emmersten Road that needed to be reconstructed to a true collector road, and it’s also an extension of the 16th Street project we just completed last year. This helps to tie that whole area together.”