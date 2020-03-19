Caledonia, Mount Pleasant and now Yorkville have proclaimed states of emergency due to COVID-19

The villages of Caledonia, Mount Pleasant and Yorkville have all individually proclaimed a State of Emergency Wednesday due to the COVID-19 outbreak over the past 36 hours.

Caledonia issued its proclamation Wednesday afternoon, followed by Mount Pleasant and Yorkville the following day.

The proclamations give village presidents additional powers to protect order and safety during a crisis, like the COVID-19 outbreak.

Caledonia breakdown

“This proclamation is a precautionary measure to enable the Village of Caledonia to most effectively respond as needed,” Caledonia Village President Jim Dobbs said in a statement. “As we begin to feel the impact of COVID-19, the Village of Caledonia's top priority is the health, safety and welfare of our community.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The State of Emergency allows the village president extra powers temporarily to make necessary changes "to protect the public peace, health and safety, preserve lives and property, economic stability, and insure cooperation and coordination" in the midst of the novel coronavirus crisis.

Within the State of Emergency, the extra powers are granted to the village president: