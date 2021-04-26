CALEDONIA — In 2019, the Village of Caledonia proposed a plan that would charge more than a dozen property owners between $31,625.18 and $156,293.35 so that the village can pay for already constructed sewer and water lines along their properties in order to support a now half-filled business park.

After those property owners expressed outrage and drew media coverage, the Village Board put the plan on hold.

On June 3, 2019, during a meeting when the plan was seemingly scrapped, Village President Jim Dobbs said: “I am sending this back to staff (to) make this more palatable.” That had been a relief for the homeowners living on the north side of Four Mile Road, between Highway V and Interstate 94, at risk of being forced to pay the special assessments. But they remained skeptical it would come up again.

Last year, sewer and water lines were put in while Four Mile Road was reconstructed, but there were no assessments for the work at that time — a public hearing was expected in spring 2020, but called off because of COVID-19 concerns.

Now, the village is looking to retroactively make those assessments, with little change to the plan that drew outrage in the first place. A public hearing regarding the planned assessments, with limited in-person attendance due to COVID-19, is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 27.

“They’re just shoving it down our throats, I guess,” said one of the affected property owners, Darlene Daines.

“It wasn’t even put in for us,” Daines said of the pipelines, which were laid to service DeBack Farms Business Park.

DeBack Farms is a 126-acre business park that village officials have long hoped would be a driver of business growth along I-94 in the village. Three of its six primary lots remain available for development, Village Administrator Tom Christensen said.

Improvements they didn’t ask for

Special assessments are allowed under Wisconsin law because the village is technically improving the properties.

Still, if Daines or her neighbors want to connect to the sewer and water lines, it would cost thousands more dollars. If they don’t want to connect, they would still face the primary charges.

“These are improvements. Whether or not they take advantage of them is up to them,” Christensen said. “It is a benefit to their property … Having sanitary sewer is a benefit.”

Added Caledonia Utility Director Tony Bunkelman: “When and if their wells actually go bad … they will have an access to clean, fresh drinking water.”

Residents facing these assessments say the charges are unacceptable and could force them out of their homes.

“Where do they think we’re going to find this kind of money?” said Sue Gracyalny, whose 22.88-acre property is slated for a special assessment of $102,789.38. “It’s ridiculous.”

Daines, a widowed retiree living in a Four Mile Road farmhouse on 31.06 acres she and her late husband moved into in 1991, faces the highest special assessment of all: $156,293.35.

The assessments are based on acreage. So even though Daines and Gracyalny don’t really use more water than their neighbors, their potential charges are much higher than the minimum the village is proposing: $31,625.18.

“I’m probably going to end up losing my house, living in my truck,” Daines said.

Both Gracyalny and Daines say they feel like they’re being forced out because of business interests.

The village’s plan, if approved by the Village Board, would allow the homeowners living on Four Mile Road to stretch out their payments across decades. But Daines, who is 71 years old and living on Social Security checks, said she wouldn’t be able to afford it even with a lengthy payment schedule.

“It’s pretty stinking scary that a municipality can end up making decisions … putting people out on the street,” Daines said. She added she doubts she could get another home equity loan, since she already has one.

According to village leaders, Caledonia could pay for the sewer and water mains through a slight increase in taxes across the village instead of these special assessments, but currently the latter plan is moving forward.

“The village has the option to look at that alternative,” Bunkelman said.

“These things are always expensive,” added Christensen. “This is how projects like this are paid for. That’s how they have been forever.”

Christensen and Bunkelman said that the assessments the Four Mile Road homeowners are facing is actually less than the actual cost of the construction — the village only plans to charge them for the estimated cost, since the cost of the install last year was higher than expected.

According to the village, the cumulative costs of the assessments for the property owners equal approximately 25% of the total cost of the project, with the remaining being paid for by revenue from the village’s tax-increment district that includes DeBack Farms.

Why is this being done?

“This has been part of the sewer and water service area (plan) since 2009,” Christensen said; all Caledonia land between Highway V and Interstate 94 “is designated as eventually getting sewer and water to promote development in the area.”

Added Bunkelman: “DeBack Farms was done in three phases. Phase I and II were done prior to this project. WisPark (the development company — which is itself a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, the same multi-billion dollar business that runs We Energies — that operates DeBack Farms Business Park) had approached us with doing Phase III, which is the two parcels along Four Mile Road. In order to serve those parcels, sewer and water needed to be extended up to Four Mile Road.”

Christensen said that, particularly for those with more property, like Gracyalny and Daines, there is the option to turn a profit by selling their land.

“Those larger props are more than likely able to develop into other types of development,” Christensen said.

Daines’ property has been listed for sale for almost two years. It hasn’t sold.

