CALEDONIA — Parking fines in the village could get more expensive.
The municipal court judge, Robert Keller, and the village prosecutor recommended increasing the range of fines the village is allowed to impose for local parking violations. This will allow Caledonia to not have to rely on the state for issuing certain, more expensive fines.
The current range allowed for Caledonia’s parking fines is $5-$50, but a new ordinance would increase the maximum fine to $250 for parking violations while keeping the minimum at $5.
The change may not cost offenders more money. The greater range would allow the village to keep more money from fines within Caledonia, rather than having some of the money go to the state.
“Most municipalities have this in place already. This will be a good thing for the village and for the offenders,” Village Clerk Karie Torkilsen explained in an email.
The proposed ordinance underwent a first reading at a Village Board meeting Monday, and can be voted upon and put into effect after a second reading, which could occur at the next scheduled Village Board meeting on Feb. 4.
