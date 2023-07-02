CALEDONIA —Vendors gathered outside St. Monica Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, on Thursday for the weekly Caledonia Outdoor Farmers and Makers Market.

Visitors have the chance to buy clothing, fresh produce, sauces, jellies and pickles from 1:30-5:30 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 26.

Lynn Luebke, who operates the Frugallery/Zilis tent, sells a range of goods, from clothing that she sources to plants.

As a certified health coach, Luebke also represents Zilis the Ultra Company, selling CBD oil and offering teaching.

“I really have an array of stuff here,” she said. “But I’m always helping people in some way.”

Dean South, a grill master, sells sauces, pickles and jellies at the market.

He said he gets the ingredients for his products from local farmers. As a vegan, South does not use any animal products in his business.

For South, “access to fresh local products” is what makes the Caledonia market important to the community.

Sisters Debbie and Karen Lemke sell fresh produce from Lemke Family Farm, which has been a part of their family for more than 100 years.

They also believe the availability of fresh food is what differentiates the market.

“We’re just really dedicated to growing the best that we can and offering good selection and healthy food,” Karen Lemke said.

Glen Steensen, who bought kale and beets from Lemke Family Farm, echoed this sentiment.

“You come and get fresh stuff instead of buying it in a store where you don’t know where it came from,” he said.