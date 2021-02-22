Caledonia man was a struggling collegian, then a model and now is a TikTok star/physician assistant

The only acting experience Gullberg has is working as an emcee during his years at Case. That got him used to speaking in front of people and comfortable in front of a camera.

The inspiration for his videos, besides using experiences he’s had at the hospital or at school, comes from using his imagination and “making my brain wander,” he said. He’ll also use viral sounds or songs from other viral videos.

He films on the weekends, spending about two to three hours on projects. He edits during the weekdays, spending about 30-40 minutes per video, and then posts the videos periodically throughout the week.

“I’ve grown as a person in my creative ability,” Gullberg said. “My creative ability has flourished. I get joy out of it. I get to bring a smile to someone’s face, remind them of why they’re in healthcare.”

Staying close to home

As he had planned, he has stayed close to Racine County. He’s currently serving as a student PA at Ascension All Saints Hospital. Ever since his clinical rotations began last July, a few locations have been on the docket, including Ascension and Aurora locations in Kenosha and Milwaukee. He lives with his family and one of the reasons he chose Rosalind Franklin University was because it was close to home.