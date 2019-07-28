CALEDONIA — A man is credited with saving his neighbor’s life after seeing her house on fire, calling 911 and pulling her out of the house to safety.
At about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Caledonia Police and Fire received a call about a structure fire at a home on the 7200 block of Blackhawk Drive.
Caledonia Fire Department Lt. Walter Leininger said the scene is still being investigated, but said it appears the blaze started on the porch outside the house and spread to the inside of the house.
“The house was occupied at the time of the fire, and there was no working smoke detectors that we’re aware of in the house at the time of the fire,” Leininger said, adding that the neighbor that called it in ended up pulling an adult woman out of the house before first responders arrived.
“He pulled her out of the house,” Leininger said. “She did have some smoke inhalation from that fire. She was transported to the hospital … the individual that did pull her out was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene, but was released.”
Leininger said had the man not pulled the woman out of the house, it is possible she would have died.
“The crews on that side of town were out on a rescue call (before this incident happened),” Leininger said. “So there was somewhat of a delay getting there to the scene.”
While extinguishing the fire, Leininger said one firefighter broke his ankle.
“He actually worked until the fire was out and then his ankle was getting a bit more stiff,” Leininger said. “After the fire, he was taken to the hospital and they found out he broke his ankle and sprained it.”
Officials do not believe the fire was caused by cooking, smoking, an outdoor grill or intentionally.
“They’re investigating the cause at this time,” Leininger said.
The woman pulled from the house was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital. Crews from the South Shore Fire Department and Oak Creek Fire Department also responded to the scene.
Caledonia Fire Training
Thermal imaging
Tim St. Amand
Putting on gear
Caledonia Fire Training
Training briefing
Loading the truck
Caledonia Fire Training
'Smoke' plumes
Hoorah for the neighbor. I'm sure we all would welcome him as our neighbor.
