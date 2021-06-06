Caledonia man launches pumpkin-growing contest

CALEDONIA — Last year, Chris Atkinson was surprised when pumpkins started sprouting in his 15- by 50-foot garden in Caledonia.
He planted his garden in a hurry. He didn’t even label the 20 different types of seeds he placed in the ground.
“I didn’t know I planted them,” he said of his average-sized pumpkins. “It was just a big surprise. We thought it was some kind of oversized squash. Then the squash turned orange, and I thought, ‘Pumpkins are cool.’”
His family of five was excited. Six pumpkins came to fruition. His three children — ages 2, 9 and 11 — were especially excited about carving them.
Motivated to get people together to do something fun, Atkinson said he originally was just going to do a challenge with his friends to grow the largest pumpkin.
“Lockdown was kind of boring. We didn’t get to connect with our friends in the community and a lot of people were doing their own thing,” he said.
After thinking about the challenge a bit more, he realized a lot of his friends were in Caledonia and wanted to make it an open invitation for anyone in the area as well as southeastern Wisconsin and beyond. He’s now made it into a Caledonia-wide, state-wide and cross-state challenge to grow the biggest pumpkin.
“I might as well try to see who else wants to do it, too,” Atkinson said. “I wanted to throw a dart out there, and I wasn’t sure where it was going to stick or how many people would respond to it. It’s kind of a big commitment to grow a 1,000 pound pumpkin. What do you do with it?”
He’s made a Facebook group, called “Grow the Biggest Pumpkin Challenge—Caledonia, WI“ to keep in touch with participants.
The 40 total participants are coming from all over, from Illinois, from Madison, from “the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin,” and from Racine County, he said. He didn’t turn any hopeful entrants down. The majority of participants have come from the Caledonia/Racine area or Kenosha area.
May 15 was the last day to enter the contest and participants must select which pumpkin — if growing multiple — they are going to officially enter into the contest by the end of July.
Caledonia resident Terry Thompson joined in on the contest because his “friend and brother in Christ,” Atkinson, invited him. Thompson and his wife just purchased their first home.
“It has tons of room for a garden and I thought, ‘why not?’ This is my first pumpkin I’ve ever grown. I used to eat the seeds only,” Thompson said.
Pictured are Caledonia resident Terry Thompson's early pumpkin sprouts.
During the coming months of the contest, he is most looking forward to “just seeing how big the one I choose to enter into the contest could grow and how many seeds we’ll get to roast and eat this year,” he said.
Launching the contest
Atkinson bought a bunch of seeds for monster pumpkins — pumpkins meant to grow up to 1,000 pounds or more, if grown correctly. The average pumpkins produced are 400-600 pounds and the seeds he selected have a high success rate, he said.
The seeds he mailed along with an information letter to every participant, in an effort to start all participants off on an equal foot.
Caledonia resident Chris Atkinson mailed pumpkin seeds like these ones along with information letters to participants of the Grow the Biggest Pumpkin Challenge.
The pumpkin-growing efforts additionally are a fundraiser for charities. All participants are asked to donate to a cause they think is worthy. Atkinson is personally promoting Caledonia Conservancy, a group committed to preserving nature.
Supporting the nonprofits is the real objective of the challenge, he said. But also, “it gives us the opportunity to connect with strangers, laugh and joke about something completely obnoxious.”
Donations are on the honor system; Atkinson is not collecting money.
This time of year is the best time to plant, and at the end of the fall, around Oct. 31, the pumpkins should be finished growing, Atkinson said.
Participants will vote for a winner on Oct. 31 or shortly after; however, there’s not an official winner’s prize yet. Atkinson he said he is going to be seeking donations.
“I might come up with a big pumpkin trophy, or maybe a gift card. I haven’t fully decided,” he said.
It’s the first year he’s doing something like this, and if it’s a success, he said he’s considering doing it in future years. He’s happy so far with the number of participants and some have told him they’re making growing their contest entries a project with their own families.
Atkinson said he might do an event in the fall consisting of a weigh-in. He has friends with large scales and tractors to transport the massive gourds.
Friendly first responder rivalry
The Caledonia Police Department, participant in the contest, challenged the Fire Department to compete as well — and “when they challenged us, of course we accepted,” Caledonia’s recently-appointed Fire Chief Jeff Henningfeld said.
Caledonia firefighter Scott Miller said the department received pumpkin seeds from the PD in an envelope with evidence tape and a bio hazard label on it.
“I could tell at that moment that that was the beginning of the fun,” Miller said.
A friendly rivalry is common between any municipality’s police and fire departments, and such exists in Caledonia.
“It’s a good-natured, spirited rivalry between us,” Henningfeld said. “It’s the fire department’s opinion that we will prevail.”
The Caledonia Police Department has been growing its contest entry in a group effort — multiple members have been involved in organization, planting and cultivating of the pumpkin seeds. The PD doesn’t have any farmers or gardeners on its team and so members are trying their hand at pumpkin growing for the first time.
However, CPD police technician Abby Schmidt said she reached out to Swan’s Pumpkin Farm for growing tips. A local farmer helped with the garden setup, she said.
Schmidt said there’s been some fun banter between the police and fire fighters.
“I thought it would be even better if we could challenge the fire department and get them involved too,” she said.
The PD has chosen to donate to SAFE Haven of Racine.
Detective Christopher Schuster of the Caledonia Police Department tills the land for the PD's contest entry in the Grow the Biggest Pumpkin Challenge.
Officer Andrew Gelden of the Caledonia Police Department rides a tractor in preparation for the PD's contest entry in the Grow the Biggest Pumpkin Challenge.
The Fire Department elected staff to research “feverously” how to grow giant pumpkins properly, Henningfeld said.
The fire department’s seeds are growing at an undisclosed secret location. The location the police department selected for growing is also secret and under “heavy surveillance, 24 hours a day,” Schmidt said.
Miller has taken control of the fire department growing efforts but other department and community members have assisted the FD team with growing techniques.
“I thought what the heck, this will be fun,” Miller said. Miller has no experience growing pumpkins but enjoys gardening in his spare time and takes care of plants inside the station.
Pictured are the Caledonia Fire Department's beginning pumpkin sprouts.
The fire department hasn’t decided which charity it will donate to, but growing a pumpkin will be good for the department because of the charitable aspect, to have a little fun and a little friendly competition with the PD, hopefully leading to bragging rights, Henningfeld said: “We are taking it seriously.”
Schmidt said the fire department members should have a lot of confidence because they have more time than the PD does to cultivate their pumpkin.
“We are kind of the underdogs,” Schmidt said. “They do have a pretty good advantage on us, but I wouldn’t put us out of the competition yet.”