Caledonia man dies in Botting Road accident

CALEDONIA — One person has died in a crash involving four vehicles at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Botting Road and Highway 32, according to a press release from the Caledonia Police Department.
A 63-year-old man from Caledonia man was transported to a local hospital but was later flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa where he died as a result of his injuries.
Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on Highway 32 and crossed into the northbound lanes and into oncoming traffic. A vehicle traveling north on Highway 32, a black 2021 Jeep Cherokee, swerved into a guardrail to avoid colliding with the Chevrolet Colorado. The next vehicle traveling north on Highway 32, a black 2020 Toyota Tacoma, was struck head-on by the southbound Chevrolet Colorado. A fourth vehicle, also traveling north, a white 2020 Nissan Rogue, then struck the Tacoma in the rear.
Due to the severity of the vehicle damage, the Caledonia Fire Department needed to extricate the accident victims from their vehicles. The operators of two of the vehicles were transported by rescue units to Ascension All Saints Hospital for minor injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet Colorado has been identified as a 33-year-old man from Milwaukee.
The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. Racine County Public Works responded to barricade the roadway which was reopened at approximately 4 p.m.
The Caledonia Police Department, with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, continues to investigate the circumstances of the crash.