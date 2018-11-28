Try 1 month for 99¢

CALEDONIA — The land parcel once occupied by the now-closed Brass Rail Tavern will likely be taken over by the village.

On Tuesday, the Caledonia Planning Commission unanimously recommended the acceptance of a resolution that would allow the village to take ownership of the parcel of land at 7017 Douglas Avenue, near its intersection with Six Mile Road. The parcel of land is currently owned by Racine County, but would be transferred at no cost to Caledonia, according to Village Administrator Tom Christensen.

“The village is interested in taking over the property and razing it so that it is no longer the eyesore that it is now,” Christensen said. “The village doesn’t have a long-term plan for it.”

Online tax records show that the property has accrued more than $1,750 in fees for unpaid taxes, but Christensen said that Racine County promised to waive those costs upon transferring the property to Caledonia.

