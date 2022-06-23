Caledonia leaves Real Racine

CALEDONIA — Following Mount Pleasant, Caledonia has decided to leave tourism bureau Real Racine.

A letter from the village to Real Racine asking for termination to the shared contract cites the age of the contract as the reason for termination. However, the village’s Community Development Authority had concerns beyond just that the contract had been in place for four decades.

Either way, the village has left the door open with Real Racine for negotiating a new contract.

Mount Pleasant, after leaving Real Racine and winning a lawsuit filed by the tourism promotion agency, has taken tourism promotion in-house and hired its first-ever tourism manager.

Caledonia leaving could be another blow to Real Racine. The nonprofit’s funding was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic — Real Racine is largely funded by room taxes collected by municipalities — and then further cut after Mount Pleasant, which had been Real Racine’s biggest monetary supporter, began pulling out four years ago.

Real Racine’s longtime president and CEO, Dave Blank, retired in December.

The City of Burlington likewise has mulled leaving Real Racine.

Hoping for a ‘rejuvenated Real Racine’

The Caledonia Village Board at its meeting May 16 voted unanimously to end its contract with Real Racine, formerly known as the Racine County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

A motion to ax the agreement came from Trustee Fran Martin and was seconded by Trustee Lee Wishau.

The Village Board learned Monday at its meeting that Real Racine recently signed an agreement with Racine County Economic Development Corporation, but the board did not receive specific details.

“We are enthusiastic supporters of RCEDC, and are hoping that a rejuvenated Real Racine will emerge, and look forward to then rejoining that organization,” Martin said in a statement. “We certainly much prefer to be part of a larger organization such as Real Racine.”

Wishau and Real Racine’s interim director, Cari Greving, who is also Mount Pleasant’s tourism manager, did not respond to requests for comment.

Age vs. overhead

The village’s Real Racine contract was signed in 1983, when Real Racine was founded, with no ending clause other than a six-month termination notice.

The termination was meant to create an opportunity to potentially renegotiate the agreement, village officials said.

“We look forward to updating the contract from the format it was in in 1983,” Village Administrator Kathy Kasper said in an email. “Any contract that old should be updated and should reflect our agency with its correct name, the old contract was with the Town of Caledonia.”

The termination notice, sent in a May letter to Real Racine from Kasper, provided to The Journal Times, expressed gratitude for a “long-standing collaboration.”

“Real Racine has provided a much-needed service to the community,” the letter stated. “However, we decided to terminate our contract due to the age of the contract.”

Trustee Holly McManus said she was in favor of terminating the contract because the current contract was from the 1980s.

“I believe that things change and business evolves, and so should our obligations to one another,” McManus said in an email. “I agreed that we should perhaps renegotiate if that was best for the village and Real Racine. I don’t think the relationship with Real Racine is over yet. I think that Real Racine is revamping its business practice and there still may be room for Caledonia to be a part of that.”

But there may be more to the termination of the contract other than just its age.

The Village of Caledonia collects hotel and lodging taxes from travelers when they rent a room from a hotel, inn, motel or other lodging, and under the contract, the village was giving a portion of those taxes to Real Racine.

Martin, who serves as liaison of the village’s CDA, said the committee had been following Real Racine’s activities for the last year in an effort to determine how the room tax funds were used. However, Real Racine is not subject to open records laws, so its internal meetings and discussions were “somewhat opaque,” Martin said.

When Mount Pleasant left Real Racine, the CDA’s concern was that the overhead likely did not diminish significantly. In business, “overhead“ refers to ongoing expenses of operating a business.

“We are concerned that the Caledonia share would be largely funding Real Racine’s overhead instead of promoting tourism as intended,” Martin said. “We had also heard criticisms of Real Racine’s possibly outdated approaches to advertising our area.”

The CDA recommended to the Village Board to send a termination, and after the Village Board’s approval, Kasper sent the termination notice May 18, making the six-month mark Nov. 18.

