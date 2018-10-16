Try 1 month for 99¢
Big K Kmart
Buy Now

The Caledonia Kmart store at 5141 Douglas Ave. 

 PATRICK LEARY, patrick.leary@journaltimes.com

CALEDONIA — The impending collapse of Sears and Kmart have caused a lot of customers across the country to ask if their local store is going to close.

In Racine County, the Kmart, 5141 Douglas Ave., Caledonia is safe for now. Kmart released a list of stores it was planning to close and it was not included.

The Kmarts in Burlington and Racine have been closed for years. 

The only Sears in Racine was located at Regency Mall but that space has since been taken over by a Dunham's Sports store. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments