SAINT FRANCIS — In June 2022, Holly McManus was overcome with grief.

Her retired K9 Bane had been diagnosed with the terminal disease degenerative myelopathy, which affects the spinal cord and results in slowly progressive hind limb weakness and paralysis.

The St. Francis Police Department detective and Caledonia Village Board trustee found herself dealing with sadness, anger, heartache and despair. She also found peace, relief and happiness as she recalled memories and created new ones.

“I wanted to honor his sacrifice and dedication in my life and my fellow officers in the community while representing K9s on a larger scale,” McManus said.

She also wanted to honor future K9s after Bane.

McManus has been able to do all of that with a bronze K9 Bane Legacy Statue, which was installed last week in the front of the St. Francis Civic Center, 3400 E. Howard Ave., and officially dedicated on Friday.

“It looks exactly like him,” St. Francis Police Chief Kevin Hunter said.

Honoring past and present

McManus, a Caledonia resident, approached the St. Francis City Council about installing a K9 legacy statue and presented a plan for the K9 Bane Hero Fund in July 2022.

The fund, raised via GoFundMe and Bane merchandise purchases, covers Bane’s medical treatment costs, plus the legacy statue, which is is 12 feet tall including the base.

The bronze dog statue was made by artist Kristen Douglas-Seitz of Washington state.

K9 Bane and McManus are the first two names engraved on the granite below the dog statue. K9 Riggs, also of the SFPD, is the third.

There’s enough room on the monument to honor future K9s for the next 60-70 years, McManus said.

Looking at the statue and touching it for the first time Thursday, McManus said it brought her to tears.

“It’s Bane. It gives me goosebumps,” she said, her voice wavering. “That’s my boy up there. My boy is going to be with me every single day when I come to work.”

McManus didn’t think Bane would be able to make it to the dedication ceremony. She thought he would only be alive until May.

The plan was to put his ashes inside an urn and mold it inside the statue. Instead, the urn is currently a paperweight.

While the statue is not a generic German Shepherd and is specifically K9 Bane, that doesn’t mean K9 Bane is any more important than other K9s across the nation, McManus said.

“This Bane statue represents the unique bond that handlers are privileged to have with their working dogs,” she said. “It truly is the best job in law enforcement … This bronze Bane represents the journey that all handlers walk with their partners and the community support that surrounds these journeys.”

A successful career

Bane, age 11, was the first K9 officer at the St. Francis Police Department and the first K9 in Wisconsin to earn the First Responder of the Year Award.

McManus met Bane in January 2014 in Fond du Lac.

“He was dopey, he was friendly, believe it or not, but he was stubborn,” she said.

During the next six years, Bane and McManus developed a relationship built on trust and love.

Bane began his career with the SFPD in March 2014 and retired from the department in November 2020 when McManus was promoted to detective. McManus helped launch the K9 program.

During his career with McManus, Bane assisted with 51 high-risk tactical warrants and 72 building searches, where he was often the first officer to enter a structure.

In addition, Bane responded to 560 calls for assistance that were directly responsible for the arrest of 220 offenders, mutual aid assistance to 174 individuals and recovery of $63,074 in suspected drug money.

He had McManus’ back on every call, during every shift and at home. He was difficult to train, but that made her a better handler, she said.

In addition to receiving the 2021 First Responder of the Year Award, Bane and McManus have been recognized by the FBI for their three years as federal task force members assisting in 36 tactical missions, as well as by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handler Association, which awarded them the Meritorious Narcotic Find Award.

In his last year, Bane did drive-by visits to homes for children’s birthday parties.

Bane has gathered national and international attention.

His Facebook page, “K9 Bane,” has more than 10,000 followers. Viewers from Australia, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada and Mexico tuned into the dedication ceremony through Facebook live.

McManus used to train Bane with other Racine County police departments, such as Caledonia, the City of Racine, Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant. Bane even attended the K9 Titan’s last training day at Regency Mall in July 2020.

McManus, with the blessing of her boss, still brings her dog to work sometimes. But they don’t do any police work together.

“The statue is for all the countless hours and time these K9s train and what they do to protect the community, the handlers, all the officers,” Hunter said. “Their service … I cannot understate what they do for the police departments and for our communities.”

Caledonia trustee's K9 honored with bronze statue, in photos and video Holly McManus makes opening remarks at statue dedication Holly McManus makes closing remarks at K9 Bane statue dedication Former handler Holly McManus pets retired K9 Bane after ceremony Uncovering the statue Kevin Hunter plays with retired K9 Bane Holly and Bane With artist Officials Officials K9 Bane statue K9 Bane Hero Fund K9 Bane statue Eric Look Band K9 Bane cookies Eric Look Band performs "She's Not Just a Pretty Face" by Shania Twain Installing