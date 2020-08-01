You have permission to edit this article.
Caledonia: Intersection of Golf and East Frontage roads closed Friday for accident investigation

Due to a serious car vs. semi accident at the intersection of Golf Road and the East Frontage Road, the intersection will be closed for accident investigation and reconstruction with the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Caledonia Police Department announced on its Facebook page late Friday morning.

Caledonia Police asked the public to avoid the area.

Travel on Interstate 94 is not affected by this closure, the Facebook post said.

