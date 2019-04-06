CALEDONIA — The village has looked to its neighbor to the north to find help to guide development in the village.
Peter Wagner, who has worked for the City of Oak Creek since 2006 as a zoning administrator and park planner, has been conditionally hired as Caledonia’s first-ever development director after a vote by the Village Board on Monday night.
Wagner doesn’t start his new position until April 30, but said he is already mentally readying for his new gig.
“There’s a lot of preparation that the village needs to do,” Wagner said.
There are plenty of zoning laws and ordinances on which Wagner is going to have to become an expert, not to mention the village’s comprehensive plan.
In his 12-plus years with Oak Creek, Wagner has been gathering experience when it comes to managing economic growth. Business parks have developed relatively quickly there, and a $200 million Amazon fulfillment facility has received approvals.
Most notably, the Drexel Town Square has become Oak Creek’s new downtown. Dating back to 2011, the groundwork for and rise of Drexel all occurred under Wagner’s watch.
That kind of success, although maybe not as abrupt, is something Caledonia’s leaders wouldn’t mind seeing in their village.
Wagner will have a lot to juggle. There’s the work to fill the village’s two business parks, leaving adequate space for residential development and providing more recreational opportunities in the village of roughly 25,000 residents.
“There are a lot of projects that the Village Board already has in mind,” Wagner said.
Unanimous selection
Village Administrator Tom Christensen said that Wagner was unanimously approved by those who interviewed him, including village trustees Lee Wishau and Dale Stillman.
Christensen said that he believes Wagner, who has degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and UW-Parkside, will “hit the ground running.”
Stillman said that he thinks Wagner will “get along really, really well” with Caledonia’s staff already in place, which will be important considering the village’s anticipated pace of growth.
“He was the right guy for the job,” Christensen added.
Compensation
Wagner’s starting salary is set at just more than $91,000 per year, slightly higher than the village had originally budgeted, plus three weeks of vacation.
Christensen said that the salary is still “kind of in the middle of the road on the wage scale” compared to similar positions in nearby municipalities.
“It’s a hefty salary,” Trustee Dave Prott, acknowledged during a Personnel Committee meeting preceding the Village Board meeting Monday, but still approved of the contract: “If we want qualified people, we have to pay for it.”
The offer was unanimously approved by the board. Trustee Fran Martin was excused from the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.