Caledonia gives final green light for Racine County's new juvenile detention center to be built next to airport

CALEDONIA — After Racine County approved a Caledonia location for its new juvenile detention center, the village has now given the green light to zoning and conditional use for the facility to operate.

At its meeting Monday night, the Caledonia Village Board approved, through a series of four votes, two ordinances and two resolutions pertaining to the Racine County Youth Development and Care Center, a new juvenile detention center that government leaders say will be focused on mental health rather than punishment and incarceration.

All four votes resulted in a 5-2 count, with Village President Jim Dobbs, Trustees Tom Weatherston, Kevin Wanggaard, Fran Martin and Lee Wishau voting in favor. Trustees Dale Stillman and Holly McManus voted in opposition.

Among the four approvals were an ordinance to amend zoning districts to rezone the approximately 29 acres to “park institutional district” to allow for the youth center, an ordinance adopting an amendment to the village's multijurisdictional comprehensive plan, a resolution authorizing a $100,000 payment every year for 10 years from the county to Caledonia, and a resolution approving a conditional use permit to allow operation of the facility.

The now-approved location is near the northeast corner of Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road. The facility is to sit within the 29-acre parcel with a large pond and wooded area. The land was purchased from Payne & Dolan, the construction company that operates the quarry just north of Three Mile Road.

The mental health-focused center is to replace the existing facility on the fourth floor of the Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave. The replacement was originally planned to go in the City of Racine across the street from the Kornwolf Center, at the former Brannum Lumber property, but unforeseen costs and opposition from city leaders led the county to reconsider.

It is to serve a maximum of 48 youths from Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Manitowoc and Washington counties.

Village discussion

The facility is only to be used as a Type 2 Juvenile Facility; Type 1 facilities are more like prisons. Village Attorney Elaine Ekes noted the use of the property as a facility for housing adults, or as a Type 1 juvenile correctional facility, is specifically prohibited under this conditional use as defined by state statute.

“I know that was something that Planning Commission was concerned about, and the board was concerned about, so I wanted to call that out to your attention,” Ekes said.

Martin said she agonized over deciding on the center and spoke to as many people as she could. She said she eventually came to the decision within the last two days that Caledonia needs to house the facility.

She said the center would be a benefit to Racine County, other counties and the children to be placed there, and an added benefit with the approval of the payment in lieu of taxes between Caledonia and Racine County for the youth center is the facility won’t be taxed.

Caledonia won't get any real estate taxes from it, but the county will be paying the village $100,000 every year for 10 years in exchange for housing the facility. That money could result in enough to hire one more police officer, Martin said.

“When we wrestle with our budget, we would like to add another police officer, but we don't have the means to do it. So to me, that is something for Caledonia that we're getting from this,” Martin said. “This is a way to stop a pipeline of kids becoming truant or whatever, getting into a facility that is not suitable for them, not getting the help, and now getting into someplace that can actually rehabilitate them.”

Trustee Lee Wishau said he also agonized over the topic.

Originally, he was opposed to it. Then, he met with people from the county and cleared up some wrong information he had, and now he said he finds himself agreeing with what Martin said.

He additionally saw data from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office showing there were about eight law enforcement calls to the current facility last year.

“It’s not much,” Wishau said.

Trustee Holly McManus, a detective with the St. Francis Police Department, said she deals with people on a daily basis who need rehabilitation or help. She said she understands the mission of the facility because of her job.

“But I would be remiss to not think about the fact that our County Board supervisors, the three that represent Caledonia, voted no for this project. And I would also be remiss to not listen to my constituents who have repeatedly, and over a couple-hundred times, told me that they do not want this facility,” McManus said. “Although it is difficult to go against some of the things that I know that this facility is good for and some of the good things that I've heard, I am with the constituents on this and I will be voting no.”

Citizen comment

Residents speaking before the Village Board during the citizen comment period at the beginning of the meeting spanned from in favor of the facility to against the facility.

Caledonia resident David Paulson encouraged the board to go forward with approval of the proposed plans.

Paulson said he’s lived in the community for four decades. He’s been the juvenile court judge at the current facility for 3½ years, and noted there were 15 juveniles in the detention center as of Monday. Nine of them are from Racine County and six are from other counties.

Children are there for rehabilitation, public protection and juvenile protection. The facility has never had an escape or any major issues, Paulson said.

“I can recall perhaps two or three disturbances within where there was a fight over, I remember one distinctly, potato chips,” Paulson said. “We’ve not had attempts to leave, we’ve not had trouble with missing persons. None of those things have happened. The facility is probably safer than our schools.”

Paulson said building the center in Caledonia gives the village an opportunity for pride.

“Caledonia has a chance to put up what is really going to be a state-of-the-art facility,” he said. “I would urge you to consider this. It's a benefit, yes, to Racine County. But it's a benefit to Caledonia to be a leader and a pioneer in how we handle problem kids in our community.”

Resident Shannon Coey, however, has remained opposed to the facility.

“Neighborhood, community, village, county, state and country: which of these are more important than the other? Would it start with your home and work its way up, or start from the top and work its way down?” Coey asked the board. “The new center may help many troubled juveniles. But it also may take one mistake or one mishap … we as citizens don't want that. And I’m sure the village doesn't either.”

