Hungry food truck fans descended on Caledonia this weekend for the sixth annual Franksville Food Truck Festival. Tacos, burritos, burgers, brats and BBQ ribs were available from an estimated 20 food truck operators. The festival took place Friday and Saturday at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave. A hungry crowd was lined up Saturday even before the festival opened at noon. Patrons also were treated to live music and beer and wine vendors.