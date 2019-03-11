At a Glance

Despite anticipated costs of aboit $600,000 per year by 2023, the Caledonia Fire Department has asked the Village Board to allow it to try expanding its ranks. Right now, the CFD has a staff of 39, but that could increase to 45 by the end of the year if it receives federal grant money. Departmental leaders want to see the staff eventually increase to 57. The added annual cost of that, in wages and benefits alone, would be in the millions.