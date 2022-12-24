Caledonia Fire Department to purchase new ambulance and supplies through state funding

CALEDONIA — Through state funding for emergency medical services going to various Wisconsin municipalities, including local Racine County municipalities, the Village of Caledonia is able to purchase a new ambulance and supplies.

The EMS Flex Grant has been awarded through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to 442 state-licensed EMS to help deliver prehospital emergency services. All EMS services licensed in Wisconsin were eligible to request funding.

EMS providers have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by greater demand for EMS services, increased costs associated with providing those services and limitations on public funding for those services created by the economic consequences of the pandemic, according to the DHS.

Originally, Gov. Tony Evers directed the DHS to use $12 million in the American Rescue Plan Act, state and local funds, to give Wisconsin EMS providers funding to relieve the financial effects of COVID-19 on services. Due to the overwhelming responses from over 400 applicants submitting requests totaling $63 million, Evers added an additional $20 million to allow more funding assistance to be provided to service agencies, bringing the total amount awarded to $32 million.

At its meeting Monday, the Caledonia Village Board unanimously approved two resolutions, one to amend the 2022 budget to accept EMS Flex Grant funds and associated purchases, and another to authorize the purchase of an ambulance and Lifepak 15 V4 Cardiac monitor/defibrillator.

The Caledonia Fire Department applied for the grant in July and was notified in September it had received the one-time flexible spending grant of $106,235 from the state. $38,700 is earmarked for specific purchases.

The 2022 village budget is being revised to reflect the Flex Grant revenue of $38,700 and the additional offsetting expenses of $38,700 for the items purchased.

Per the state’s guidelines, eligible request categories included:

Supplies up to $10,000.

Equipment up to $30,000.

Emergency response vehicle up to $50,000 or ambulance up to $200,000.

Training up to $15,000.

Staffing up to $50,000.

The Caledonia Fire Department applied for three of the five areas of eligible grant request categories, requesting $9,700 for supplies, $29,000 for equipment and $200,000 toward a new ambulance. The CFD was awarded $9,700 for supplies, $29,000 for equipment and $67,535 toward an ambulance.

Funding for staffing was not requested, despite the CFD’s need for additional personnel as its SAFER grant is expiring in March, cutting three firefighter positions. A successful award of the staffing grant would only provide very short-term funding and not the long-term solution required to address the department’s staffing needs, Caledonia Fire Department Chief Jeff Henningfeld said.

Fifty percent of the funds were released in November. After documenting expenditures for the first half, the second half will be released.

Racine County Fire Departments Additional Racine County Fire Departments that received Flex Grant funds are: City of Burlington Fire Department: $131,015.

Kansasville Fire & Rescue: $135,735.

Racine Fire Department: $113,355.

Town of Raymond Fire & Rescue: $70,320.

Rochester Volunteer Fire Department: $126,685.

South Shore Fire Department: $15,665.

Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company: $42,280.

Village of Waterford Fire Department: $108,035.

Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company: $131,725. The only other Racine County fire departments not receiving funds were the Town of Burlington Fire Department and Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department.

The need for new stuff

Through the funds, the Fire Department is receiving eight cases of disposable nitrile gloves, nine Lifepak 15 NIBP cuffs, eight reusable SpO2 sensors, three Igel Supraglottic Airways, one case Lucas 3 suction cups and one case Halosil disinfectant. Additionally, a Lucas 3 chest compression system and four McGrath video laryngoscopes. The department is also getting a 2023 type I ambulance with Ford F450 Chassis, costing $67,535.

The purchase of an additional Lifepak 15 V4 Cardiac monitor/defibrillator is to ensure that all Caledonia ambulances are similarly equipped, operationally ready and are in the best interest in service to residents, according to the village resolution document.

The fire department received a quote for the Lifepak 15 V4 unit and associated equipment for $36,254. The Fire Department has four Lifepak units currently and this is to outfit the reserve unit.

Increased call volume and delays in turnaround time due to decontamination required a reserve ambulance to be placed into service as a primary unit. This ambulance is a 2009 model year and is well past the typical service life of 4-7 years recommended for ambulances, wrote Henningfeld in a request form.

Since Jan. 1, 2020, EMS personnel have documented needed repairs or deficiencies 66 times. The unit has been out of service for extended periods to complete repairs.

Interior surfaces are well-worn, and seating surfaces are cracked, making decontamination difficult. In addition, it’s the only department ambulance lacking a power-load system for the cot. Studies show that these systems reduce the occurrence of cot-related injuries to patients and EMS personnel by at least 50%. With the grant, the CFD can dispose of the 2009 ambulance as surplus.

“A new ambulance would provide a safe, clean environment to provide quality care to our patients and would serve as a front-line unit,” Henningfeld wrote.

The fire department sought and received multiple quotes for the ambulance purchase, and the lowest was from Middleton-based fire protection equipment supplier Jefferson Fire & Safety.

Henningfeld said he’s ordering the ambulance immediately, but delivery could take up to two years. The supplies and equipment have “normal” anticipated delivery times, he said.

“The equipment requested was either to replace costly equipment or to supplement equipment that supports best practices and minimizes exposure to our responders,” Henningfeld stated. “The award of this grant benefits the department by allowing for the purchase of supplies, equipment and a portion of the ambulance that most likely wouldn’t have been possible without these funds.”

In photos: Food donations to Racine and Caledonia fire departments on 9/11 Station 2 Station 1 Alex Contreras. Go Pack Go! Food delivery Elle Jaramillo Nolan Greb The kids behind Orchestrating Good Station 3 With the Caledonia Fire Department Orchestrating Good Orchestrating Good Station 6