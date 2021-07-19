Caledonia Fire Department offers free home safety checks, smoke detector replacements with new program

CALEDONIA — Joining at least two other Racine County fire departments, the Caledonia Fire Department has launched a mobile resource program focused on patients in an out-of-hospital environment.
The department is offering Mobile Integrated health care with Community Paramedics (MIH-CP) to people in Caledonia, Wind Point and North Bay, municipalities that the fire department normally serves. The program launched July 1.
The Caledonia program provides fall prevention education, medicine reconciliation, home safety checks, including smoke detector checks, and replacements. All of these services are free of charge for residents in the CFD service area.
Racine County fire departments with MIH-CP programs include South Shore Fire Department and the Racine Fire Department. According to Austin, Texas-based TMF Health Quality Institute, other MIH-CP programs in Wisconsin are operating in Milwaukee, West Allis, Madison, La Crosse and Green Bay.
Caledonia FD partnered with Ascension All Saints Hospital, Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County, American Red Cross in Racine and the Racine Volunteer Center to make MIH-CP possible.
Background
MIH-CP is a provision of health care using patient-centered, mobile resources out of the clinic. The nationwide program has been around for a number of years.
Beginning in the early 2000s, a handful of EMS agencies began to offer community health care services called “community paramedicine” to their patients. Health care entities, including hospitals, physician groups and nursing homes, began to coordinate the care they provide, creating large “integrated health care delivery systems,” according to information from the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians.
Today, hundreds of EMS agencies across the U.S. are partnering with hospitals, primary care physicians, nurses, and mental health and social services providers on programs that navigate patients to the proper level of care. The goal is to lower costs, improve care and allow EMS practitioners to use their skills and resources to help solve problems.
The Racine Fire Department started its own MIH-CP program in 2016 and the South Shore launched its own within a few months of Racine’s, said South Shore Battalion Chief Mike Wienke. South Shore’s program remains active but only serves two patients, Wienke said.
The RFD has 12 fully trained community paramedics. But, due to COVID-19, the whole program has been on hold. Patients were told to call the community paramedics if needed, said Brian Wolf, assistant chief of the Racine Fire Department.
“The program’s benefits are amazing, and I hope it can start up again to help keep our citizens in need healthy,” Wolf said.
Other fire departments in the county offer smoke detector checks, such as the City of Burlington Fire Department, but do not have a MIH-CP program. The Burlington department is licensed at the Advanced EMT provider level with the State of Wisconsin, said Fire Chief Alan Babe.
Donald “Donnie” Tiegs Jr., a firefighter and paramedic with Caledonia, has been leading the MIH-CP efforts within the department. Tiegs graduated last year from coursework focused on MIH-CP at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Caledonia firefighter/paramedics Joshua Checkai and Jonah Stalker are graduating from the same program this month and intend to respond to MIH-CP-related calls and assist with checks.
While Tiegs, Checkai and Stalker will be the three “community paramedics,” other EMTs or paramedics will respond to calls as needed.
All of the department’s MIH-CP patients come from previous contact with the department or seek out department help. For instance, if a patient has a question about their medicine or asks for help seeking a doctor while being assisted by the fire department, MIH-CP would provide help with their available resources, such as directing them to proper Ascension staff.
Funding for this program is from the Caledonia Fire Department budget, but Tiegs described that as “very lean.” The department is accepting financial help and donations.
Donations needed include bathroom grab bars for helping a person get up from a fall, non-slip rug mats, double-sided tape and power strips. These items are not only to assist residents in their own home, but also to assist first responders who are helping residents.
“It’s a double-sided win-win,” Tiegs said. “Every time we have a falls call there’s a chance we could have an injury. First responders could twist or move their arm picking someone off the floor, or slip.”
According to Caledonia FD data, the number of lift assist calls increased from 2,049 in 2015 to 2,968 in 2020, which is a big reason to look at frequent fall patients and how the department can help them, Tiegs said.
He said he is looking forward to being able to provide a service to help the community be safer and healthier.
“As a paramedic, no work day’s the same,” he said of why he enjoys being in his field.
Future plans
Even though the program launched this month, the Caledonia Fire Department has not received any MIH-CP calls yet, Tiegs said. He is working on finding a direction to take the program.
“There’s not one certain way to go out with it. You need to find the needs of your community and go with them,” Tiegs said.
However, some goals for the MIH-CP program are looking into assisting seniors with blood pressure and pulse checks and having a stronger relationship with Ascension.
Ascension staff would reach out to the fire department with patients to visit and assist. Caledonia MIH-CP is awaiting Ascension approval of those efforts.