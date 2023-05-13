CALEDONIA — Dec. 4 started as a normal Sunday for Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

The Rev. Chris Lockie led Mass and played basketball with parishioners afterwards.

Until he started feeling lethargic and felt cramps. He began to get sweaty, lightheaded, nauseous and then his arm went numb.

Members of the church located at 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, including one of whom is a nurse, said to call 911 immediately.

Andrew Pritzl, a member of the congregation as well as a Caledonia Fire Department lieutenant, was on-duty and responded to the scene. His six-person CFD team administered CPR and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to assist Lockie.

Lockie was taken to the hospital where doctors determined he had suffered a widow maker, one of the deadliest kind of heart attacks. It can happen when a key artery gets almost or completely blocked, according to WebMD.

Only 12% of people suffering from the widow maker heart attack outside the hospital survive, according to the American Heart Association. Those admitted to a facility with this type of heart attack have a 25% survival rate.

“We all know that Six Mile (Road) and (Highway) 32 isn’t close enough to a hospital to make those odds any better,” Trustee Holly McManus said at the Caledonia Village Board meeting Tuesday evening. “I have chills as I talk about this.”

However, Lockie survived, and was back on the job leading service for Christmas.

Pritzl and Firefighters Seth Felker, Ryan Bissonnette, Jason Pankoff, Matthew Wargolet and Peter Feest were honored at the meeting for responding that December day. Pritzl and Feest were recognized separately for off-duty incidents as well.

Recognition

McManus, who is also a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, led the ceremony saluting the CFD members.

Despite being a detective at the St. Francis Police Department and would normally be expected to wear blue, she wore a red T-shirt in support of the CFD.

McManus honored five of the six CFD members with certificates of recognition on behalf of the Village Board. Bissonnette could not attend the meeting.

“(You) made a difference in our community despite having to save a life as being part of your job description,” McManus told them. “Even though every day you come to work with the expectation of having these emergencies and these lifesaving events, that I think it’s important that you’re recognized for them.”

Lockie and his family, including wife, Corinne, and children Levi, Anna, Katie and Ben, were present at the meeting. Chris had crutches and a walking cast on his foot because he partially tore his Achilles’ heel April 30.

Ironically, that happened playing basketball.

“We’re going to tell him not to play basketball,” McManus said.

Grateful to be here

Chris said he didn’t see the heart attack coming; he didn’t know anything was wrong.

He said he recalled thinking, could this be it?

“I’m so grateful that the Lord used the Caledonia Fire Department to save my life and in such an incredible fashion,” Chris said. “I’m so grateful I could be here with my family.”

Corinne said she knows every minute counts for emergency response times, and she’s thankful the CFD was there to help her husband within five minutes.

“It just really hit me that that could’ve been the day (he died),” Corinne said. “I’m glad they took good care of him.”

Chris added his heart doctor was his saving grace, he’s thankful for the care he received and grateful to be alive.

After the heart attack, doctors at the hospital put one stint in Chris' fully-blocked artery, but he did not need a pacemaker.

Ejection fraction is measured as a percentage of the total amount of blood in the heart that is pumped out with each heartbeat, according to Penn Medicine. A normal ejection fraction is 50% or higher, and Lockie’s is currently at 55%.

Other awards

Pritzl and Feest’s peers nominated them for the awards for their efforts above the call of duty when responding to separate off-duty incidents.

CFD Chief Jeff Henningfeld called Pritzl and Feest “extraordinary.” He said they have empathy, kindness and humanity, setting them apart.

Feest responded on Aug. 27, 2022 while off-duty with his daughter in his vehicle to a call at Bear Paw Beach and performed CPR on a child who had drowned until CFD paramedics arrived and brought the child to the hospital.

Pritzl was at home off-duty on Sept. 2, 2022 when he heard a motorcycle crash and saw two people lying on the road, one of them bleeding profusely from the leg.

Pritzl brought his two daughters with him in his truck, arrived on scene and, while his children waited, provided lifesaving intervention including using a bystander’s shirt to control the bleeding.

“The patient’s survival until Flight for Life helicopter arrived on scene was a direct result of his immediate actions,” Henningfeld said.

He called Pritzl and Feest’s work “outstanding” and their dedication an inspiration.

“These two individuals represent the best of what it means to serve our community with selflessness, dedication and compassion,” Henningfeld said. “Through their unselfish actions, these members have shown us what it means to be a Caledonia firefighter. They have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of the patients, putting not only their safety and comfort aside to ensure that those in need receive the best possible care, but their families as well.”