About 15 years ago, Caledonia residents Kam and William Buhler decided they wanted to help people outside of their family — far, far outside of their family. They have two daughters: one who was a teenager and another in her 20s at the time. But they wanted to do something more to help struggling teenagers overseas.

In 2004 or 2005, Kam Buhler read a news article about an American who sponsored children in Ukraine. Buhler, who likes to travel but had never been to Ukraine before, wanted to check out an orphanage in the City of Odessa to see if it was legitimate. She traveled there in the summer of 2006 to see what the orphanage was like.

“This lady, she opened up this orphanage and it just amazed me,” Buhler said. “I thought, let me make an effort and let me see if it’s really real.”

Kam Buhler was born and raised in Hong Kong. She moved to the Racine area in 1973, where her husband Bill Buhler is from.

Bill works as a general manager at Butter Buds Food Ingredients, 2330 Chicory Road. Kam, while she spent many years working several jobs, is now in her 60s and is a self-described “housewife.”

Kam Buhler was interested in the orphan sponsor process and began sponsoring five children by setting up her bank account to wire money overseas. The five were Vitalii Potsurai, Mikhail “Misha” Pozhar, Vyacheslav “Slava” Koval, Andrei Yudin and Olga Korotnyan.

“She pay for us each month like salary,” Koval told The Journal Times over a phone call from his Odessa home.

The five came from a single orphanage in Odessa that serves children from ages 7-18 who don’t have parents or only have one parent.

Koval, now 33, said he doesn’t have a father; he never sees him. His mother is mentally disabled and lives in a hospital. His grandmother helped raise him.

Buhler convinced other members of her family to sponsor some children as well. They collectively sponsored at least 13 people, she said.

The Buhlers have stayed in contact with all of the orphans — Kam calls them her “kids” — except for Korotnyan, who has since lost touch.

As the years passed, her extended family slowly stopped sponsoring children. However, the Buhlers continued sponsoring and supporting their orphans in other ways. They still continue to, even now as the kids they once sponsored have entered their 30s.

Koval, 33, graduated law school and passed his final bar exam in February. He is working on setting up a law firm.

Potsurai, 33, is working on selling items online. Pozhar, 32, is working washing cars and, after marrying his wife, changed his surname to Yudin. Andrei Yudin, 31, is in the real estate industry.

“You have to say in constant contact to keep the relationship,” Buhler said. “I stick with my kids.”

Visiting each other

The last time Buhler visited her Ukraine contacts was 2012. She visited their homes and sightsaw. But because the miles are far and wide, the Buhlers contact their kids virtually the majority of the time. They talk on the phone two or three times a week for an hour or two each time; it’s a very convenient way to keep in touch.

“You can imagine how they are close to me,” she said.

Koval is the only one out of the four who can speak English and thus translates for the other three.

With Koval’s brand new law degree, Buhler plans to help him set up a law firm of his own. She additionally is financially helping Potsurai to rebuild his flat after a large portion of it burned during a fire.

“If they have special project, they talk to me,” Buhler said.

Helping these orphans has left her feeling “very fulfilled,” she said.

“It’s been very fun and very rewarding for me,” she said. “It’s been the most rewarding job I’ve ever been involved in. They are my pride and joy. I can’t imagine a more satisfying job than this.”

Helping development

Buhler first met Koval when he was 18.

“She gave me practice of language. I know only vocabulary in English, not practice,” Koval said in his Ukrainian accent. “She help me to give my level of knowledge. It grows because of Mrs. Buhler.”

Koval visited the Buhlers for two weeks in Racine in 2009 after finishing a “work and travel” program. He described the United States as a “very beautiful country” with “very good weather.”

He said he is happy Buhler took him on financially because it was his window to another world.

“It give me possibility to change myself to be better, to develop myself,” Koval said. “To open my eyes and to open my mind.”

Koval said he has plans to visit the U.S. soon; maybe within the next year, he said. The Buhlers helped pay for his previous U.S. trips. Kam Buhler has additionally said she’d like to visit Odessa within the next two years.

“They take our hand and brought us from darkness to light,” Koval said. “They not drop us like our parents. I never forget what Mrs. Buhler did for me. The kindness of Mr. and Mrs. Buhler works inside of us.”

