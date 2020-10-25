Caledonia family displays 10-tier pumpkin tower; here is the story behind it

“By the time I’m done with pumpkins, I’m done with pumpkins. I don’t want to look at another pumpkin until next year,” Dewitt said, laughing.

A long history

The Dewitts used to live in St. Francis in Milwaukee County, where the pumpkin tower used to be an even bigger deal. The city would close off the street and put large tents up near Dewitt’s husband’s parents’ home for the Pumpkin Palooza every year. The party would even include a mini haunted house, which Dewitt said was a lot of work to set up.

Then the Dewitts moved to Caledonia about 3-and-a-half years ago, and this year they decided they should probably start doing the palooza at their own home.

“We will probably do it here from now on,” Dewitt said. “It was a lot less stress for his parents. It’s easier for us to manage here.”

They have enjoyed having the tower on display at their home this year, and they want people to see it. “We want people to be able to get out and see something they don’t get to see every day,” Dewitt said.

The pumpkins will be lit through Halloween and taken down Nov. 1. Dewitt is hoping the pumpkins will last through harsh weather.