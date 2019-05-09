CALEDONIA — While the resurfacing of Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) from Five Mile Road to Six Mile Road is technically underway, construction will not actually take place on Douglas Avenue until August — meaning travel on the road will be uninhibited for the time being, according Aaron Meyer, project inspector for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The project includes a reconstruction of the area surrounding the intersection of Six Mile Road and Highway 31, which is the first of two phases; that intersection is currently only open to local traffic as contractors tear it up and prepare to install a traffic signal at the intersection of highways 31 and 32. Once work is completed there — currently targeted for Aug. 3, Meyer said — crews will begin the resurfacing of the 1¼-mile stretch of Highway 32.
And when that construction does start, the road will be open to drivers going to businesses such as Sebastian’s and Mulligan’s Mini Golf and Driving Range, and those who live along that stretch of road.
‘People don’t know you’re open’
Stan Matson, general manager at Mulligan’s and Buddy’s Sports Bar, said he and other business owners are concerned that people may not be fully aware that the road will be unaffected for the lion’s share of the summer.
“People don’t know you’re open,” he said. “People take other routes.”
When the same stretch of Douglas was closed for about a month last year, Matson said, the business took a big hit, meaning staff members had their hours cut. Employees have expressed concern about enduring a slow period this year too, he said.
“We have a lot of breadwinners here, and to cut their hours or — a lot of them work on tips — even if they have the hours, their tips go way down,” he said. One employee is a single mother of four.
Businesses do have options to help inform customers. The Douglas Avenue Business Association has been in contact with the DOT and Caledonia to coordinate signage that tells passersby that businesses are still open in the construction zone, according to Sebastian’s co-owner Patrice Sebastian.
The restaurant will be active on social media during construction to inform its customers, said Sebastian, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Scott.
“As a business owner, we’re aware that construction can change on a daily basis and can certainly be challenging for everyone, but as Scott Sebastian says, our customers shouldn’t sweat getting to Sebastian’s, period,” Patrice Sebastian said.
Patrice Sebastian acknowledged that maintaining consistent business can be tough during construction but said she does not anticipate having to cut employees’ hours.
“It’s a challenge, but we’re going to maintain access. … It’s an information sharing process, I think, and resource sharing,” she said.
The Caledonia Police Department is also posting regular construction updates on Facebook, including detailed information on how to access each business surrounding the intersection of Highway 31 and Six Mile Road while the area is closed.
