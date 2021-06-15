CALEDONIA — To say the Haman family loves Culver’s would be an understatement.

If it could, the famous custard would run in the blood of the family, whose members own several Culver’s franchises across the country. Brothers Pete, Tom and Tim Haman opened Racine’s first Culver’s, at 5801 21st St., in 1997.

Alisa and Jake Haman Siblings Alisa and Jake Haman, 36 and 31, sit inside Culver's at 722 South Sylvania Avenue on Tuesday. Together, they'll open a new Culver's i…

Now, two of Tom’s children — Alisa and Jake Haman, ages 36 and 31 respectively — are set to take over and continue the family’s passion not only for ButterBurgers, but for the community Culver’s fosters.

Alisa and Jake’s first business venture is a new Culver’s in Caledonia, at 4542 Douglas Ave. The prospective site was discussed in March with guidance from their father.

Take advantage of this great offer! Just $1 gives you full access for 6 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

Demolition on a former gas station at the site, next to Arbee’s Liquor, and groundbreaking are set to happen in the next few weeks, Alisa said. If everything goes smoothly, doors for the long-awaited Culver’s should be open by November or December.

“We’re in the home stretch,” Alisa added.

Possible future Culver's location on Douglas Avenue An excavator sits next to a long-vacant Rally Mart gas station in Caledonia at 4542 Douglas Ave. in March. The lot could become the site of a …

Lifelong dream

Alisa and Jake started working at Culver’s at about the same age, albeit a few years apart, at about 14 or 15 years old.

"If you can raise a family, then you can build a business" Siblings Alisa and Jake Haman stand in front of a wall chronicling the Haman Family's history owning several Culver's on Tuesday. Alisa and Ja…

A plaque commemorating Alisa’s 20 years of service and another plaque introducing Jake currently in training for ownership sit inside the already existing Culver’s at 722 South Sylvania Ave., just west of Interstate 94 along Highway 20. The plaques are among other tidbits of the family’s history with Culver’s on a wall by the front door.

Alisa and Jake both started off at Culver’s serving food, bussing tables, sweeping floors.

Now, they’re partners.

Together, the two want to “expand as fast as possible,” Alisa said.

The siblings’ partnership checks something off Jake’s list of goals, a list he started as a kid and still has: “Owning a restaurant with his sister,” Alisa said.

“It’s exciting,” Alisa said. “We work so well together.”

Proudly, Alisa noted she’s the only woman in ownership between the Hamans and Culver’s. “It’s a big thing,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Raising leaders

The owner-siblings looked back at the start of the Hamans’ legacy with Culver’s.

“This all started with those brothers. I’ve seen, almost 40 years ago, starting this partnership and being able to expand and now taking us as kids to the next level,” Alisa said. “It wouldn’t have been without them.”

The siblings saw the Haman brothers work tirelessly to build what they have now.

“They built such a strong base for us to expand and know what to do,” Jake said.

The Haman brothers were dedicated to treating their employees like family, something Alisa said is “unheard of.” Pete, Tom and Tim often helped their employees with their families, and even their vehicles, throughout the years.

Jake said many business owners prioritize their customers first, but at Culver’s “we flip it.”

“It has to be your employees, 100%,” Jake said. “If you care for them first, it’ll pour over (to customers) all day.”

On top of expanding, Alisa and Jake want to raise leaders out of their employees; some of them are teenagers or young adults who don’t want to go to college or didn’t finish high school.

They want to give their employees years of training and the ability to move up.

“If you can get them to the mentality of ‘Hey, one day you can own your own restaurant,’ that’s kind of where we want to be with them,” Jake said. “They got to work for it, but that’s a good thing.”

Why Caledonia?

Alisa and Jake said they have heard a lot of enthusiasm from Caledonians for opening a Culver’s in the village.

The idea first came up a few years ago, Alisa said, when Foxconn was announced in 2017. The family was thinking of opening another restaurant in Florida, but recognized the potential for growth the new announcement brought for the area.

Though Foxconn hasn’t gone as planned, the siblings didn’t change their minds about staying in the county. “The growth without Foxconn is great enough for another restaurant in Racine,” Alisa said.

Culver’s is joining the small string of new businesses eyeing the area; at Douglas Avenue and Four Mile Road, a new building which will house a Starbucks and an O&H Danish Bakery is under development.

It’s also an opportunity for Culver’s to give back to the Caledonia community.

“You meet people, you have relationships ... We want to do the same thing in Caledonia,” Alisa said. “Come to us for fundraisers, donations, anything.”

As far as the location being a former gas station, Jake said the state Department of Natural Resources has already removed any gas tanks on the site, and Culver’s is working with Franklin-based environmental specialists Terracon during construction to clean the site.

It’s been an expensive challenge for Alisa and Jake.

“To buy a gas station, honestly, you’re gonna put in some money,” Jake said. “But we believe in Culver’s, we believe in that spot.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.