CALEDONIA — The village may create another tax-increment financing district, which could help bring development to abandoned properties on Erie Street.
The Village Board on Monday accepted a proposal from PMA Securities Inc., a public finance brokerage. PMA Securities will provide planning services for the village as it looks to bring development to the abandoned Western Publishing and former Olympia Brown School/REAL School buildings, as well as surrounding properties.
The resolution accepting PMA Securities’ proposal passed unanimously.
The village doesn’t own the properties involved in the potential TID.
Racine Unified School District owns the former school, which was vacated by Olympia Brown in 2016. The REAL School left the following year.
The Western Publishing building, which hasn’t been used since the mid-1990s, is owned by the 5945 ERIE ST LLC, a company that lists its mailing address as a residence in Franklin. 5945 ERIE ST LLC doesn’t own any other properties in Racine County or Milwaukee County, according to online assessor’s records.
In 2007, a tax-increment finance district had been established for the Western Publishing property, intending to ignite a $14.4-million proposal for high-end condominiums. But the condos never got off the ground, in part because of the Great Recession.
The TID was dissolved by the Village Board in 2012.
Caledonia’s other TIDs
If a new TID is established, it would be known as TID No. 5.
TID No. 1 was created in 2007 and currently lies just west of Franksville after being shrunk in 2011. This TID must be closed by Feb. 6, 2027.
TID No. 2 no longer exists, according to the village’s website.
TID No. 3 comprises an approximately 435 acres area near the center of the village. It includes an industrial area just northeast of the intersection of Nicholson and Dunkelow roads with businesses like BEI Electronics, Rite Engineering Co., and Midland Packaging and Display. It was approved in 2011, and all costs are expected to be recovered by 2032, according to the village’s TID plan.
TID No. 4 was established in 2014 and includes land along Interstate 94 from the Mount Pleasant border to the south up to Bell Road to the north. DeBack Farms Business Park is located within TID No. 4. It must be closed before August 2034.
What’s a TID?
Tax-increment financing has been around since the 1950s, having first been used in California. It allows municipalities to divert tax revenue in specific areas toward certain improvements, ranging from infrastructure projects to constructing sports stadiums.
The Cook County Assessor’s Office in Illinois explains tax-increment financing like this: “A geographic area (known as a tax-increment financial district, or TID) is defined at the creation of the TIF, the taxable property value for the area is frozen, and any revenues from subsequent growth in property value goes into a fund that is used to finance improvements in the district.”
TIDs are popular in Wisconsin. The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy estimated in 2018 that there were 1,241 incidences of tax-increment financing in Wisconsin, the fifth-most in the U.S. behind only Texas, Ohio, Minnesota and Iowa and just ahead of sixth place Illinois.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.