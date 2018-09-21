CALEDONIA — The Village Board this week got to meet and spend some time with the village’s soon-to-be sworn-in chief of police.
Before the Village Board meeting Monday, where incoming chief Daniel Reilly’s yearly salary of $107,500 was unanimously approved, trustees and Village President Jim Dobbs chatted about Reilly’s recent position as deputy chief of police at the Village of Pleasant Prairie and his son’s experience in the Navy.
Although he was appointed in late August, Reilly won’t start as Caledonia’s chief until next week.
Reilly’s salary will be $12,500 more than that of former Police Chief Daniel Warren, who retired in May. But Village Administrator Tom Christensen, who plans to retire himself in April, said that the new salary will cost the village about the same amount because it won’t have to pay for Reilly’s health insurance. Reilly said that he is insured through a former employer.
Christensen added that his benefits package, which includes a village-provided vehicle, is equitable to Warren’s, excluding health insurance.
Reilly is planned to be sworn in at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25 at a ceremony at the Caledonia Police Department, 6900 Nicholson Road.
Coming in
Reilly arrives at a time when Caledonia is expecting to undergo a significant shift, particularly from an expected influx in people and businesses related to Foxconn, according to village Trustee Jay Benkowski.
“We are right on the cusp of changing the reality for us,” Benkowski added.
Christensen said that Reilly came onto Caledonia’s radar after being recommended by his former boss, Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana, who resides in Caledonia and formerly served as a deputy chief for the Racine Police Department.
“It is a very difficult task, finding leaders for our police and fire departments,” Christensen said, complimenting the work of the village’s Police and Fire Commission.
Dobbs and Christensen are both retired Racine police officers.
Living in Kenosha County
The board unanimously waived the Caledonia’s residency requirement, which states that certain public officials must live within 15 miles of the village limits.
Reilly lives just over 16 miles away in Kenosha County, but isn’t worried about his daily commute, since he will be primarily driving along Highway 31.
It’s the same route that Smetana takes to Pleasant Prairie.
“We’ll be passing each other on our way to work,” Reilly laughed.
