CALEDONIA — A controversial Casey’s General Store and gas station planned for the corner of Four Mile Road and Charles Street is “on hold for unforeseen reasons we cannot disclose,” a Casey’s spokeswoman told The Journal Times via email Thursday.
The plans haven’t been abandoned, as a Casey’s representative said; an update on progress may be available later this year.
Construction on the new general store appeared to have started late last year when heavy machinery started flattening and grading land at the corner, and a fence was put up around the parcel of land. But progress came to a halt quickly. There has been no substantial change at the corner since November, although the fence remains.
Plans were still moving forward as recently as June 17, when a liquor license for the planned store was approved by the Village Board.
Long process already
From the get-go, a few locals pushed back against Casey’s intent to open a store at the corner, bringing up concerns about lights being on all night and added traffic in the mostly residential neighborhood. After multiple meetings spanning four months, the village finally approved the plans in April 2018 with some restrictions — mainly limiting the store’s hours, prohibiting 24-hour gas pumps and dimming lights between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
In January, The Journal Times was told a tentative opening date was set for May, which was two months ago.
Other locations
As of January 2018, at least five separate Casey’s stores had been planned for Racine County.
Two of them — one in Burlington, 100 S. Dodge St., and the other in Waterford, 991 W. Main St. — have since opened, although the one in Waterford, a former Shell Oil station, is currently closed for renovations that are dovetailing with the major reconstruction project on Highway 20/83 in front of the store.
A location for a Casey’s in Union Grove was picked in March 2018, on 69th Street near Highway 11, but those plans fizzled. Plans also appear to have stalled for a Casey’s at the southwest corner of the intersection of highways 20 and 36 in the Village of Rochester.
