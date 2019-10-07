{{featured_button_text}}
Casey's Construction

A construction crew at the northeast corner of Four Mile Road and Charles Street erects a structure on Tuesday for the Casey's General Store gas station planned for the location.

 ADAM ROGAN, adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

CALEDONIA — After months of delays, the Casey’s General Store planned for the corner of Four Mile Road and Charles Street is finally being built.

Construction crews worked at the site throughout last week, erecting the first structure for the gas station. It is expected to open in the second half of 2020, according to Casey’s Communications Director Katie Petru.

Landscaping was started at the site last November, but no further construction progress was made over the winter. In January, Casey’s said the location was expected to open on time in May. Then in July, the project was considered “on hold for unforeseen reasons,” a Casey’s spokesperson told The Journal Times.

Plans for the general store were approved by the Caledonia Village Board in April 2018, after months of neighborhood pushback that led to the gas station being instructed it would have to operate under restricted hours and dim its lights at night.

There are two other Casey’s operating in Racine County: one in Burlington and the other in Waterford. At one point, as many as five Casey’s were planned, with locations considered but not advanced in Union Grove and Rochester.

