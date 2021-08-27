Caledonia, Burlington first responders receive $50,000 grants from We Energies

The Burlington Fire Department and the Caledonia Police Department were each awarded $50,000 grants from We Energies to help purchase safety equipment to further keep their communities safe.

This year, the We Energies Foundation has awarded $50,000 to 27 emergency response agencies across Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan through the Rewarding Responders Grant. The Foundation provides its Rewarding Responders Grant annually to help emergency response agencies purchase lifesaving equipment or important training for their members.

“Each year, this grant is a chance for us to say thank you to our first responders for their tireless efforts to keep our communities safe,” Tom Metcalfe, president of We Energies, stated. “We’re proud to support these everyday heroes by providing them the essential tools they need to continue to perform at the highest level.”

The Burlington Fire Department will be using the grant to purchase vehicle stabilization jacks. The Caledonia Police Department will be purchasing night vision capabilities.

Other recipients of this year’s grants include: