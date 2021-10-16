Caledonia budget shows pickleball courts, police officer, borrowing for roads

CALEDONIA — As budget plans progress in Caledonia, proposed expenditures include a call to borrow money for roads.
The initial 2022 budget was reviewed by the Village Board last month. The revised budget is on the agenda for Monday’s Village Board meeting.
These changes include increases to expected health care costs, the addition of a police officer and funding for pickleball courts and walking paths.
The Caledonia Police Department has asked the Village Board for additional personnel before — in May, Police Chief Christopher Botsch said he wants to expand the department by five officers in the near future. CPD staff increased by one in 2020 and another in 2021.
Pickleball courts have been discussed in the village before. In June, the topic was brought before Caledonia’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and courts were proposed for installation at Crawford Park, 5199 Chester Lane. At that time, Development Director Peter Wagner said the topic could be considered for the 2022 budget. Now, the village has set aside $30,000 for the sport. Mount Pleasant recently installed pickleball courts at its Campus Park.
The public hearing regarding the budget is to be held Nov. 15, then a final budget will be approved by the board.
The Caledonia portion of the tax bill should decrease for most residents. The village performed a revaluation of properties in 2021 which showed some properties will be affected more than others.
Notable items
The net new construction number is down substantially from the 2020 number, 1.71%, which is giving the village little growth in the levy limit.
The 2021 net new construction number for the Village of Caledonia is 0.43%.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s Equalization Bureau issues the Net New Construction Report, which provides municipalities and counties with net new construction numbers for levy limits and the Expenditure Restraint Program. The net new construction means new construction reduced by any demolition or destruction of buildings, and may include corrections to the prior year.
The net new construction number affects both the expenditure restraint and levy limit calculations.
Because of the restrictions, village staff is recommending to borrow money for roads, which has not been done before this year, but has been discussed in the past, according to Sept. 20 Village Board minutes.
The village is proposing to borrow a portion of its road improvement budget — about $440,000 out of the $825,000 budgeted figure.
“The village budgets a significant amount every year for road improvements; we keep a listing that is reviewed and revised often,” said Caledonia Village Administrator Kathy Kasper in an email. “The ones at the top of the list will get done first.”
The village will issue debt as it does for any other large project. Most communities borrow for a significant portion of their capital, Kasper said.
In addition, the Central Racine County Health Department is transitioning to Racine County and part of the transition is that all of the involved agencies transfer levy limit to the county. There is an overall levy reduction because of the roads. Caledonia’s share is $193,354.
Some funds in the special revenue are rolled back into the general fund to maximize expenditure restraint figures. This is beneficial to the village and will prevent losing funding in the future, Sept. 20 Village Board minutes say.
When asked if the village is going to have to find more or less sources of revenue as a result of the budget changes, Kasper said: “The village is always seeking sources of revenue other than levy to support operations.”