Caledonia budget shows pickleball courts, police officer, borrowing for roads

The village is proposing to borrow a portion of its road improvement budget — about $440,000 out of the $825,000 budgeted figure.

“The village budgets a significant amount every year for road improvements; we keep a listing that is reviewed and revised often,” said Caledonia Village Administrator Kathy Kasper in an email. “The ones at the top of the list will get done first.”

The village will issue debt as it does for any other large project. Most communities borrow for a significant portion of their capital, Kasper said.

In addition, the Central Racine County Health Department is transitioning to Racine County and part of the transition is that all of the involved agencies transfer levy limit to the county. There is an overall levy reduction because of the roads. Caledonia’s share is $193,354.

Some funds in the special revenue are rolled back into the general fund to maximize expenditure restraint figures. This is beneficial to the village and will prevent losing funding in the future, Sept. 20 Village Board minutes say.