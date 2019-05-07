CALEDONIA — About 50 upset people showed up at Monday’s Village Board meeting. They all left pretty much feeling better.
They had arrived planning to express opposition to a concept plan called for rental apartments to be erected in an area dominated by single-family residences.
The concept plan surrounds blighted properties on Erie Street, including the former Olympia Brown School and the long-abandoned Western Publishing building, which have increasingly drawn reports of criminal activity in recent years. Shattered windows and graffiti cover Western Publishing’s former home, and the school is covered with unsightly yellow tape. The boundaries of the plan also include a 15-acre section of green space, northwest of the abandoned buildings.
Before grievances in the standing-room only meeting room could be aired Monday, the Village Board motioned to have the apartments removed from the plan. A new plan is expected to replace the area designated for apartments to instead house condos or single-family homes.
The motion drew applause from the packed meeting room in Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
“We appreciate the fact that you all listened,” one woman called out as the applause died down.
“We got all your emails,” Village Trustee Fran Martin said, referring to the opposition to the original plan. “The board is well aware of those concerns.”
A revised plan is scheduled to be reviewed at a meeting at 5 p.m. on May 28 at the Village Hall.
Seeking appropriate change
The new plan, which encompasses 38.7 acres in total, would create the village’s fourth tax-increment financing district, which village leaders hope will finally draw some development to the area. No developers have been lined up yet to spark progress there.
“We have to be bold and we have to do something,” Village President Jim Dobbs said. “We’re going to come up with a new plan.”
Theresie Bode has been one of the most vocal people asking for something to be done about the blighted properties. She’s spoken at multiple meetings over the past year, bringing up concerns about drug use and other illegal activity in the empty buildings.
“We are very much in favor of something happening there,” Bode said. “We want to help.”
Residents in the area are largely supportive of the TID. The opposition was almost entirely predicated on the market-rate apartment component, since it would be the only such development in the targeted area.
A flyer distributed by Bode and another neighbor expressed fear that adding apartments would lower property values, cause overpopulation and “destroy the single-family nature of the neighborhood.”
Not done yet
Even after some fears were calmed during Monday’s meeting, there remains some opposition to the proposed TID.
Part of the plan could involve the village utilizing eminent domain to connect Five Mile Road to Erie Street, but that road extension would cut through tree-lined green space.
Melissa Udovicic lives on Five Mile Road. She told the board she doesn’t like the idea, in part because it could make her property less private and damage her property value.
“Why is the road expansion necessary?” she asked the board. “I don’t feel there is a benefit to the road expansion.”
But Mitchell Buenger, a Kenosha firefighter who lives in Caledonia, voiced support for connecting Five Mile and Erie. He said the connection would reduce response times for emergency personnel, which could become even more important if the proposed TID is successful in filling the area with more homes.
When the idea for the TID was first discussed in a public meeting, Dobbs said that the road connection was mainly intended to help emergency personnel and also make it easier on construction vehicles working in the TID.
Skeptics, including the owner of the green space, Dr. Steven J. Ryder, said that they believe that the road connection is an excuse to make it easier to develop the land.
