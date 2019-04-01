CALEDONIA — A local bar is offering Brewers fans the opportunity to win free food during today's game.
Mulligan's Mini Golf & Driving Range with Buddy's Sports Grill, 6633 Douglas Ave., announced that during Monday's Brewers away game against the Cincinnati Reds, fans wearing Christian Yelich attire will win a free entree if Yelich hits his fifth consecutive home run, according to a Facebook post.
Anyone wearing any other Brewers attire will win a free appetizer or dessert.
In order to claim the entree, appetizer or dessert, participants must be present at the time of the Yelich's homerun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.