CALEDONIA — A local bar is offering Brewers fans the opportunity to win free food during today's game.

Mulligan's Mini Golf & Driving Range with Buddy's Sports Grill, 6633 Douglas Ave., announced that during Monday's Brewers away game against the Cincinnati Reds, fans wearing Christian Yelich attire will win a free entree if Yelich hits his fifth consecutive home run, according to a Facebook post.

Anyone wearing any other Brewers attire will win a free appetizer or dessert.

In order to claim the entree, appetizer or dessert, participants must be present at the time of the Yelich's homerun. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

