CALEDONIA — A love of reflection, creativity, family and faith put Racine-area native James C. Macgruder on a path toward publishing stories in seven “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books.
Macgruder’s most recent work, titled "The Men They Will Become" was printed in "Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Best Advice I Ever Heard,” which hit shelves in early November.
The story, one of 101 first-person essays in the book, tells of Macgruder’s years-ago effort to treat his young sons as the men they were capable of becoming.
“I remember wondering if I was up to my new role (as a father) and how I could raise the boys to become great men — not men of stature or prominence, but men of character, integrity and positive influence,” Macgruder writes.
Macgruder’s path toward publication began in English and literature classes at Park High School, where he graduated with the class of 1972. His favorite writers at the time included Henry David Thoreau and Ralph Waldo Emerson.
“I was always impressed with how well somebody could express themselves, if they had a command of the language,” Macgruder said.
He wanted to do the same.
Macgruder graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with bachelor's and master's degrees in marketing and advertising and went on to work as a creative writer for Snap-on Tools.
Macgruder's first story was published by InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, a worldwide organization of Christian students, when he was in his 20s. He continued to have his work reproduced in various publications after that.
Making a change
When he was in his 30s, Macgruder decided he wanted to spend more time with his sons, so he left corporate America and started an advertising agency based in his home.
He wrote about that experience in a story called “Time of Possession” published in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Reboot Your Life.”
“That’s why this story was published, because it tugs at the heartstrings about having time of possession with your kids,” he said.
“Time of Possession” is a football term that means whichever team has possession of the ball for the most time has the best opportunity for success, and Macgruder translated that to his own life: If he spent more time with his sons, they’d be more likely to succeed and to embody the values most important to him.
Macgruder said his sons, both now in their 30s, have copies of his "Chicken Soup" books and enjoy reminiscing about the times in their lives that their father recorded in writing.
“They now see that I raised them with intention,” Macgruder said. “They see that I had a plan.”
Macgruder’s first submission to Chicken Soup, in 2013, was published in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Inspiration for Writers.”
Since then, each of the stories that Macgruder has submitted to Chicken Soup have been published, and he’s working on another that’s due by the end of this month.
He said he was humbled that all of his stories have been picked for publication out of the 2,000-5,000 that are typically submitted for each book.
A reflective writer
“As a person I’ve always been very reflective,” Macgruder said. “I always think about the things that matter most in life and those things are relationships, family and faith, in my case.”
Once his sons were in high school, Macgruder returned to the corporate world to work at InSinkErator as the senior marketing communications manager.
Then, about a year ago, his job was eliminated. Now Macgruder is part-time consultant at Lee Hecht Harrison, which helps people transition to better careers, and writes for books and articles in his free time.
He writes for the sake of its ministry value, and hopes that readers will be encouraged by it.
In addition to writing for Chicken Soup, Macgruder recently finished “The Glimpse” a work of Christian fiction that he’s self-publishing. The book follows a man who has a fractured relationship with his alcoholic father, but who lands an advertising contract with a substance abuse recovery center and now has to learn about the struggles of people like his father.
In the future, Macgruder plans to publish more work, including a book of devotionals aimed at Christian businessmen. He's also working toward publishing a regular newsletter called “Pause More, Rush Less,” about how to slow down and enjoy life before it’s gone.
“I’m motivated and inspired by the people I love and the people I’m around, and what matters most," Macgruder said. "I write about what matters most, the things that endure.”
