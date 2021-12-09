Caledonia approves Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park transfer to county; several steps left

CALEDONIA — The Village of Caledonia approved the transfer of ownership of Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park from the village to Racine County.

The transfer of the park, also known as Franksville Park, has been in the works for almost two years.

Caledonia Village Board President Jim Dobbs and Trustees Fran Martin, Lee Wishau, Tom Weatherston and Holly McManus voted in favor of the resolution Monday night. Trustees Kevin Wanggaard and Dale Stillman voted against the resolution.

This decision is not entirely finalized, however. At the county level, conversations between the county executive, public works director, corporation counsel and the involved municipalities have been ongoing and productive, said Andrew Goetz, county communications and media relations director.

Mount Pleasant’s village board is anticipated to vote on the topic on Monday, Dec. 13. The Racine County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to have its second reading and vote on its own transfer resolution on Tuesday. The park will formally belong to Racine County on Jan. 1 should these votes pass.

History

In January 2020, the villages of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant created a Joint Park Transition Commission to oversee and recommend a restructuring of the operations and oversight of Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park.

That followed a scandal at the park. Former Joint Parks Superintendent Jim Svoboda faces felony charges for allegedly embezzling more than $330,000 in public money from the park between 2013 and 2019. He was technically an employee of Caledonia, but had also done contracted work for Mount Pleasant. His case is still making its way through the Racine County Circuit Court system; a plea hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3 and a jury trial is scheduled for May.

On June 1, 2020, the JPTC unanimously recommended that the villages explore turning over operations of the park to Racine County.

That same month, by a 4-2 vote, the Caledonia Village Board passed Resolution 2020-42, authorizing that exploration by the village.

The resolution stated the villages of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant desired to restructure the management, oversight and administration of the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park to better serve the community.

The village’s now-approved Resolution 2021-124 states the Village Board approves the transfer of the proper parcels of land at 9614 Northwestern Ave., the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park.

The park is deemed to be a “regional-use park” that fits within the scope of a county park system.

Caledonia was the main party funding the park, but now it will most likely be the county.

Mount Pleasant currently pays $5,000 annually for maintenance, repair and upkeep of the Kids Connection playground at the park, and surrounding improvements such as the adjacent parking lot and restroom. Mount Pleasant’s payment is not considered a “formal condition” of the transfer.

Weatherston said he “reluctantly” voted yes to the village resolution because the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission’s VISION 2050 includes Caledonia having a park west of Highway 38 (Northwestern Avenue).

“The Franksville park meets that expectation,” Weatherston said in a statement. “So transfer of this park to the county, although not a bad idea, leaves Caledonia developing a new park in the future.”

Martin said she voted in favor of the resolution because Caledonia’s budget is tight, the park needs capital improvements, which she believes the county is better able to provide, and the county has staff to handle reservations. She also said the county has a history of willingness and ability to fund parks.

“I toured many county parks before making up my mind on this and was impressed by the excellent condition they are mostly in,” Martin said in a statement. “Once Mount Pleasant ceased contributing expenses except for a token amount, and we were unable to reach agreement on funding and managing it, the county takeover seemed the best choice. The park will still be there, will be available to all as it has been, and I believe will be in a better fiscal position as well as very well maintained.”

Wanggaard and Stillman did not respond to request for comment on why they voted against the resolution.

Feeling thankful

Ken Michel, co-owner of the Franksville Craft Beer Garden which is located in the park, said during the citizens’ reports portion of the meeting before the board’s vote that he wants to thank the Caledonia staff for working with him throughout the years.

When Michel approached the village in 2017 with the idea of doing a beer garden at Franksville Park, “there was definitely a few sideways eyes,” Michel said. “People kept referring to this bar in the park. And we assured them, that’s not the case at all, and I think hopefully after the last few years, we’ve kind of proven that’s not the case.”

Michel said this year was the best year “by far” — the beer garden won six Best of Racine County awards and is a finalist in the Shepherd Express’ 2021 Best of Milwaukee awards. Additionally, the garden started off with 12 or 15 tables and now has 72 tables and 2,500 people visiting weekly.

“So we just really want to take the chance to thank you guys for putting your trust in us that we’re going to do a good job and not make a bar in the park,” Michel said. “No matter how you guys vote tonight, we know you’re doing what’s best for the park. And that’s what we’ve always stood for, is what’s best for the park.”

Stillman told Michel “You guys have a great, great operation.”

