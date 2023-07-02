CALEDONIA — As work continues on the $43 million Racine County Youth Development and Care Center project, more details are coming into focus, including an approved building, site and operations plan.

The site for the juvenile detention center, 2300 Three Mile Road, which is near the northeast corner of Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, was approved in February 2022, and on Tuesday the Caledonia Village Board unanimously approved the plan for the 70,130 square-foot institutional facility.

Racine County received a conditional use permit in January 2022, which included approval from Federal Aviation Administration because the parcel is within the airport protection overlay district, which restricts uses that may interfere with airport operations.

“The applicant has made the necessary modifications to the site to make sure of the safety of the children,” Caledonia Development Director Peter Wagner said. “They’re not going to go deaf with all the planes going over (head).”

The project is the state’s first youth development and care center constructed under the Department of Corrections Rule 347 for trauma-informed design and operation for youth detention facilities, and will replace the facility on the fourth floor of the Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave.

Development plans call for single-story secure residential care center with a capacity of up to 48 children from Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Manitowoc and Washington counties.

Primary components include a detention center, sleeping quarters, gymnasium, community room, courtroom, office area and sallyport.

According to village documents, the facility also will feature visitation areas for families, an eating area, classrooms, and multi-purpose rooms for use by youth, families and community partners.

A courtyard in the middle of the building will have a basketball court and space for outdoor recreation.

However, because of the site’s intended use, there will be long expanses of walls without windows, so the county plans to use various materials to create breaks along the building to minimize the visual impact of expansive walls without windows.

Village Trustee Fran Martin told the board the facility also is designed to accommodate solar panels.

The center will be centrally located on the site and utilize seven of the about 29 acres, village documents said.

About five acres (17%) of the site is wooded and there is an about 2.4-acre (8%) pocket of wetlands in the west section of the site identified under wetland class “forested, emergent/wet meadow,” that will not be developed or altered, and is not part of a stormwater management system.

Results of a traffic impact analysis showed that once the development is operational, the resulting traffic will not require any modification to Three Mile Road.

The traffic count is 6,100 vehicles per day along Three Mile Road, and there will be no large vehicle or semi-truck delivery of supplies or food; such deliveries are to be made with a delivery van.

There also shouldn’t be any notable noise, unpleasant odors, vibrations, banging tailgates on trucks, and intrusive 24-hour horns, lights or sirens, according to village documents.

“With the approval of the site plan for the Youth Development and Care Center we move one step closer to breaking ground on this transformative investment in youth justice,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said. “Our team will continue working to work behind the scenes to ensure this state-of-the-art facility is a game-changer for the community and youth it serves.”

