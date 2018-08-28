CALEDONIA — A months-long search for Caledonia’s next police chief concluded Tuesday as a village panel selected a candidate with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience.
After meeting behind closed doors for 23 minutes, the Police and Fire Commission appointed Daniel Reilly to the position. He currently serves as deputy chief of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department in Kenosha County.
The five-member commission briefly reconvened into open session after the closed-door deliberations and unanimously voted in favor of Reilly.
Fran Petrick, president of the commission, said Reilly possess several attributes that helped him stand out from the pack of candidates. She cited his track record of leadership and taking on personnel-related matters as reasons behind the selection.
“He’ll be a good fit for the department,” Petrick said.
Reilly, who was promoted to the position of deputy chief in Pleasant Prairie 2 1/2 years ago, was one of nine finalists. Commissioners interviewed candidates over several days a month ago before reaching the conclusion at Tuesday’s meeting.
When asked about the rationale behind Reilly’s appointment, Petrick emphasized the village received a number of strong applicants to the position, although she did not indicate if there were internal candidates for the post.
“All of our finalist candidates were exceptional,” she said.
About the new chief
Reilly began his service with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department in 1992. His professional accomplishments include graduating from the FBI National Academy shortly before his promotion to deputy chief.
His other certifications include a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and a master’s degree in business administration.
While, by state law, the Police and Fire Commission handles personnel appointments to the police and fire departments, the Village Board handles other matters, such as compensation. Commissioners in their motion are formally notifying the board of their decision. Ultimately, the board will determine Reilly’s full benefits package, including his annual salary.
Reilly is succeeding former Police Chief Daniel Warren, who retired May 8 after 31 years of sworn service in Caledonia. Warren was appointed the village’s police chief in December 2015.
Reilly will be the first external candidate hired to lead the department in recent history. Warren and former chiefs Toby Schey and Jeffrey Meier were longtime veterans of the Caledonia force.
Commissioners began the selection process for Warren’s successor May 30, initially with a review of the job description. The position was posted early the summer, and applications were accepted through July 2.
