Caledonia administrator plans to retire next year

CALEDONIA — After considering retirement in late 2018 before changing his mind and staying on for another two years, Caledonia Village Administrator Tom Christensen is now planning “to retire sometime in 2021.”

“It’s time,” he told The Journal Times in a phone call Thursday.

He talked himself out of retirement two years ago because he was excited about the development opportunities that had emerged in the village and he didn’t want to miss out on being part of them. He said now he could probably talk himself into staying on longer, but he’s committed to actually enjoying his retirement this time.