Caledonia administrator plans to retire next year

CALEDONIA — After considering retirement in late 2018 before changing his mind and staying on for another two years, Caledonia Village Administrator Tom Christensen is now planning “to retire sometime in 2021.”
“It’s time,” he told The Journal Times in a phone call Thursday.
He talked himself out of retirement two years ago because he was excited about the development opportunities that had emerged in the village and he didn’t want to miss out on being part of them. He said now he could probably talk himself into staying on longer, but he’s committed to actually enjoying his retirement this time.
Christensen became administrator on May 1, 2015 after working for the Racine Police Department for 32 years. He retired from the force in 2011 after achieving the rank of deputy chief, after which he went on to head the Racine County Dispatch Center prior to being hired by the Village of Caledonia.
While serving as administrator, Christensen was heavily involved in the establishment of the DeBack Farms Business Park along Interstate 94. He also faced the challenges of dealing with constantly tightening budgets and was administrator when it became public that former Joint Parks Superintendent Jim Svboda had been embezzling from the village for nearly a decade, an embarrassment for the village even if the alleged fraud predated Christensen’s hiring.
Expanding horizons
The business opportunities set up in the village is what Christensen is most proud about his tenure with the village. He noted that during his tenure, zoning and planning capabilities were brought in-house and a development director position was created giving the village more local control over what can be developed in Caledonia.
Christensen referred to that process as “taking control of our own destiny.”
“I’d love to see the village continue on its current trajectory. There’s tremendous opportunities for improvement,” he said. “That’s one of the hard parts about leaving.”
A resolution the Caledonia Village Board can vote on Monday indicates that Christensen’s contract will be extended through the end of June 2021; the contract is currently set to expire at the end of this year.
The resolution, if approved, states that Christensen would be paid $62,500 and receive 12½ days of vacation should he serve the full six months; that compensation is equivalent to his current contract.
During that time, the village plans to search for a new administrator.
