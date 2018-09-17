CALEDONIA — A proposed 2019 budget for the Village of Caledonia was presented Monday night by Village Administrator Tom Christensen, who concurrently announced that he plans to retire in April.
Although Christensen, 60, didn’t officially announce his retirement until Monday, he said that his departure was “the worst-kept secret in the Village of Caledonia’s history.”
He’s actually retired before, having been a police officer with the Racine Police Department for nearly 33 years before retiring as deputy chief seven years ago. He then worked as the administrator for the Racine County Emergency Communications Department before becoming village administrator in Caledonia in March 2015.
His family’s health history and immediate familial responsibilities — he is married with children and grandchildren — encouraged him to decide to retire.
“I want to enjoy the retirement that my father and grandfather didn’t get to have,” Christensen said.
“This has been a great opportunity … I have mixed feelings about (leaving),” he continued, saying he would miss working for the village and taking part in all of the changes taking place. “Things are looking up in Caledonia.”
Village Trustee Jay Benkowski immediately walked over to where Christensen was sitting when Monday’s meeting adjourned. The two have butted heads in recent months, particularly regarding the approval of Caledonia’s quarry expansion, but managed to remain cordial with one another.
Benkowski shook Christensen’s hand and said he would be missed.
Budget outlook
The total proposed budget would be $14,770,691, a nearly $270,000 increase over last year’s budget. The village’s overall tax levy would also increase from $13,769,824 to $13,879,824 under the proposed budget, which is below the maximum increase allowed by the state.
An exact property tax mill rate was not included in the proposal, since the Village Board still has to decide how to pay the remaining $250,000 the village owes in debt on the Tax Incremental District No. 4 repayment. The 2018 budget paid $500,000 of the $750,000 total that is owed. TIF No. 4 includes areas near the Interstate, where the village is working to attract industrial and commercial development.
The proposed budget offers two suggestions to cover that final debt.
- To use the proceeds of the sale of the Eastside Community Center to cover “the lion’s share” of the remaining debt.
- To use a tax levy to cover the remaining debt, which would increase the village’s mill rate approximately 12.5 cents, or up to $31.25 for a $250,000 home.
Christensen advised the board to follow option 2.
“Be aware that the debt service will likely increase to $1 million in 2020,” he wrote in the budget announcement. “If we do not levy the additional $250,000 in 2019, the taxpayers will perceive an even greater increase — $500,000, all at once — for 2020.”
Other budget notes
The budget anticipates a 0.18 percent decrease in overall property tax revenue from the village, from $9,702,016 in 2018 to $9,684,192 in 2019.
The proposed budget calls for the following:
- A 0.7 percent increase to the village’s overall tax levy, or an increase of $110,000. By state levy limits, the village is allowed to increase its total levy by as much as $116,212, according to Christensen.
- The general tax levy in support of the village’s general fund, however, would decrease, from $9,702,016 in 2018 to $9,684,192 in 2019.
- Total general fund expenditures are projected to increase by $269,022 to $14,770,691.
- An “across the board” wage increase of 2 percent for most public positions.
- The introduction of the development director position, “which will allow (the village) to bring most planning and zoning services in-house” and be paid between $72,883 and $76,520.
- For the village to begin to pay for two firefighter positions that had previously been funded by a grant.
- General employees’ and elected officials’ retirement costs will decrease from 6.7 percent to 6.55 percent, and protective employees will decrease from 14.38 percent to 12.39 percent.
- That personnel changes will lead to nearly $6,000 saved in expenses in the Department of Public Works.
- Levy dollars for both the water and sewer utility would increase from zero to $6,026 each.
Christensen also noted that the village has a budget surplus of $2.867 million so far in 2018. According to the budget, the village has collected $12,748,291 in revenue this year and spent $9,881,119. When the 2018 budget was approved, it was predicted that 2018 expenditures and revenue would be equal.
