Caledonia: Access for kayakers and canoeists to the Root River may be expanded

CALEDONIA — A local group of municipal volunteers wants to make it easier for kayakers and canoeists to get on the water along the Root River and Lake Michigan.

The goal is to establish The Caledonia Water Trail, which would act as “a recreational corridor along the Root River and Lake Michigan that provides a unique experience for canoeists and kayakers.”

“We are in the very early stages of creating this. Our next step is to determine the cost associated with this and to get everyone on board,” Patrick Flynn, the Caledonia Parks and Recreation Commission’s new president, explained in an email to The Journal Times.

The major first steps in this effort are to establish more entryways to the Root River. In addition to access points already in place at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, and at Horlick Dam at the intersection of Highway MM and Highway 38, the Parks and Recreation Commission wants to add four more access points at: