Caledonia: Access for kayakers and canoeists to the Root River may be expanded

CALEDONIA — A local group of municipal volunteers wants to make it easier for kayakers and canoeists to get on the water along the Root River and Lake Michigan.
The goal is to establish The Caledonia Water Trail, which would act as “a recreational corridor along the Root River and Lake Michigan that provides a unique experience for canoeists and kayakers.”
“We are in the very early stages of creating this. Our next step is to determine the cost associated with this and to get everyone on board,” Patrick Flynn, the Caledonia Parks and Recreation Commission’s new president, explained in an email to The Journal Times.
The major first steps in this effort are to establish more entryways to the Root River. In addition to access points already in place at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, and at Horlick Dam at the intersection of Highway MM and Highway 38, the Parks and Recreation Commission wants to add four more access points at:
- At the end of Mona Park Road, just east of Highway 31, creating an open pathway to Root River’s bank.
- Adding a pathway to the riverbank north of Johnson Park.
- Tapering ground and adding a pathway at the east end of Linwood Park.
- Adding a pathway to the river near the intersection of East County Line Road and Nicholson Road, where a bridge currently runs over the Root River.
The creation/expansion of water trails in Caledonia is one of many suggestions that came out of the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission’s 2035 Park and Open Space Plan for the Village of Caledonia; that study was completed in October 2018.
To achieve this, Flynn said there needs to be coordination and “a lot of approvals” from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Racine County and the City of Racine before anything can go before the Caledonia Village Board formally.
The goals of the water trail are two-fold: to “help re-connect Caledonia residents to their history, heritage, geology and wildlife” and to stimulate local economies through recreation and tourism, Flynn said.
The plan loosely mirrors the Route of the Badger, which aims to greatly expand bike path access in southeastern Wisconsin. Both Route of the Badger and the planned Root River Water Trail want to expand the groups of people who use their respective paths (bikes or rivers) through promotion and improved signage.
Park events
In addition to the water trail, the Caledonia Parks and Recreation Commission is also looking into bringing more people to village-owned parks.
This idea is still in the discussion stages, but Parks Director Randall Solberg said that next summer, Gorney and Crawford Parks may host events like movies in the park, a farmers market, craft fairs and/or kite flying.
The Root River is one of Racine County’s greatest assets. The river offers recreational opportunities, adventures in learning and is home to many creatures.