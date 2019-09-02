WATERFORD — Tanya Schachner, of Muskego, opened Café 213 with a drive and passion to provide Waterford with a quaint high-end café experience, but her drive slowly faded as she fulfilled her dream of owning a small business.
She made the decision to close the café, 213 E. Main St., effective Aug. 19, after almost seven years in business. It was a Downtown hot spot featured in a statewide hidden-gems list. Among the reasons Schachner cited for the closure were difficulty finding and maintaining quality staff and burnout.
“I just kind of started to lose that enjoyment, that vision,” Schachner said. “I just realized it was time for somebody else to be able to realize theirs with something similar, or maybe take it to the next level. I wasn’t ready to do that.”
The business — and all its assets, including recipes — is for sale for $50,000. It does not include the building, which Schachner rented on a month-to-month lease.
Schachner said the business was still successful and had room for growth, despite the ongoing Highway 20/83 reconstruction project. She stressed the closure was not related to the construction.
Mulled liquor sales
Schachner considered getting a liquor license or expanding Café 213’s hours of operation — the café closed at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday — but she said it would have required too much additional time that she was not willing to sacrifice.
“I guess I had realized my dream,” she said. “I was pretty content with it, and I just didn’t want to be that person, that owner that was miserable who takes it out on their staff and their customers.”
The decision did not come easily, but family, friends, staff and regular customers have been supportive, Schachner said. The business had been weighing on her for about the past six months, she said, but she did not make the choice until this month when she had trouble finding kitchen staff.
“It was really down to that last week,” she said. “I didn’t really know for sure what I was going to do.”
As for Schachner, she said she plans to re-enter the workforce, but looks back fondly on her time running Café 213.
“Relationships were formed there, memories made,” Schachner said. “It’s an emotional thing.”
