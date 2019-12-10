Café 213 to re-open in Waterford, with alcohol on the menu, expanded hours

WATERFORD — Café 213, the shuttered Downtown Waterford café, has a buyer and will be making a return with expanded hours and alcohol on the menu.
Holly and Kevin Baumann — seasoned Milwaukee chefs with years of experience who moved to the village this year — purchased the business recently, according to a staff memo submitted to the Village Board. Holly Baumann, who grew up in Waterford, registered a new limited liability company, Baumann Café 213, on Oct. 8, according to state records.
A notice of new ownership promising that the business, 213 E. Main St., will re-open “soon” has also been posted in the café’s window. Holly Baumann told The Journal Times on Friday that she and her husband plan to reopen the restaurant in January, though an opening date has not yet been set.
The Baumanns applied for beer and wine licenses, and the Village Board last Monday unanimously approved the application.
“We are keeping the name, but we’re still going to make it more our own — bring our own flair into it,” Holly Baumann said. The new flair will include an updated menu, interior design and logo, she said.
While the food will “be in the same wheelhouse” and the menu will be the same size as the café’s first go-around, Holly Baumann said she and her husband are bringing all their own recipes.
One of the most notable additions is a smoker, which will help the café serve up smoked meats and potatoes. Additionally, the couple plans to offer vegan and gluten-free options.
“There’s going to be some delicious food happening,” Holly Baumann said.
The non-alcoholic menu will also be “streamlined” to make sure staff doesn’t get overwhelmed with the addition of beer and wine, she said. Staff will also wait on tables and give full service, a departure from the more limited service previously offered.
You have free articles remaining.
Hours are projected to be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, but the couple is kicking around the idea of staying open until 6 p.m. some days during the summer and having happy hour with a slightly expanded menu to include some appetizers.
Why it closed
The original Café 213 closed Aug. 19 after almost seven years in business. Original owner Tanya Schachner, of Muskego, said she “had realized my dream” of owning a small business and decided to move on.
She said she had considered expanding the café’s hours or getting alcohol licenses, but she ultimately decided against it and closed the business.
At the time of the closure, Schachner was selling the business and all its assets, including recipes, for $50,000.
She said her decision was not related to the ongoing Downtown construction as part of the state Department of Transportation’s Highway 20/83 reconstruction project.
The original incarnation of Café 213 served scratch-made sandwiches, breakfast items, salads, coup, coffee, smoothies and bakery. Entrée prices hovered in the $6 to $10 range.
Not only was the café a local favorite, but it also received statewide recognition. In the summer of 2018, the café was featured on travel website Only In Your State’s list of “11 Unsuspecting Restaurants In Wisconsin With Food So Good It Should Be Illegal.”
As of summer 2018, Schachner had 17 part-time employees and one full-time working at the café.
The results are in ...
Looking for a new lunch Racine County lunch spot? These restaurants are the best places to grab lunch in Racine County, according to our readers and the results of our 2019 Best of Racine County contest.
#10 - Jose's Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
#9 - The Dish, 1220 N.Ohio St., Mount Pleasant
#8 - Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine
#7 - Joey's West, 9825 Kraut Road, Franksville
#6 - Panera Bread, 5630 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
#5 - Kabab And Grill, 1327 Washington Ave., Racine
#4 - Blue Bear, 2920 Taylor Ave, Racine
#3 - Red Onion Cafe, 555 Main St., Racine
#2 - Culver's, 5801 21st St., Racine
Additional Racine County locations: 722 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville; 1073 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington