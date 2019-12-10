Café 213 to re-open in Waterford, with alcohol on the menu, expanded hours

WATERFORD — Café 213, the shuttered Downtown Waterford café, has a buyer and will be making a return with expanded hours and alcohol on the menu.

Holly and Kevin Baumann — seasoned Milwaukee chefs with years of experience who moved to the village this year — purchased the business recently, according to a staff memo submitted to the Village Board. Holly Baumann, who grew up in Waterford, registered a new limited liability company, Baumann Café 213, on Oct. 8, according to state records.

A notice of new ownership promising that the business, 213 E. Main St., will re-open “soon” has also been posted in the café’s window. Holly Baumann told The Journal Times on Friday that she and her husband plan to reopen the restaurant in January, though an opening date has not yet been set.

The Baumanns applied for beer and wine licenses, and the Village Board last Monday unanimously approved the application.

“We are keeping the name, but we’re still going to make it more our own — bring our own flair into it,” Holly Baumann said. The new flair will include an updated menu, interior design and logo, she said.