TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The use of CPR and an automated external defibrillator saved a life on Saturday afternoon, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies and Burlington Rescue Squad staff were dispatched to a residence on South River Road in the Town of Burlington for reports of an unconscious patient who wasn’t breathing.
When the first deputy arrived on scene, he found a physician and bystander performing CPR on the patient.
The deputy then deployed a department-issued AED and applied a shock to the patient. CPR continued and the patient regained consciousness soon after.
The patient was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.
