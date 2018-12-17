Try 1 month for 99¢
Burlington Rescue Squad News

A Burlington Rescue Squad vehicle. 

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The use of CPR and an automated external defibrillator saved a life on Saturday afternoon, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies and Burlington Rescue Squad staff were dispatched to a residence on South River Road in the Town of Burlington for reports of an unconscious patient who wasn’t breathing.

When the first deputy arrived on scene, he found a physician and bystander performing CPR on the patient.

The deputy then deployed a department-issued AED and applied a shock to the patient. CPR continued and the patient regained consciousness soon after.

The patient was taken to a local hospital and was in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.

