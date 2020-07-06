Bystander saves unresponsive 3-year-old girl from pool at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — Tragedy was averted Saturday when a 3-year-old Kenosha girl was saved by a nurse bystander during a near-drowning incident at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38, Caledonia.

The Caledonia Fire Department and Caledonia Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

The bystander found the child unresponsive in a pool at Jellystone, according to Caledonia Fire Chief Richard Roeder, who noted the nurse “pulled the child out of the water” and “delivered back blows,” after which “water came out” and the child “began coughing and started to cry.”

“The bystander just happened to be there at the right time,” said Roeder.

Roeder said the girl was alert and conscious when his personnel got there, noting the child was taken by ambulance to Children’s Wisconsin in Wauwatosa as a precaution.

“The ride to the hospital was uneventful,” he said. “The child was napping in mom’s lap.”

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.