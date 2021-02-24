By one vote, Racine Unified School Board rejects new charter school contract

“Those costs would grow over time as the plan of the school is to phase up,” Duff said. “Small schools are expensive to run, and then it would grow to over $2 million. This is probably underestimating the costs.”

Gordon said if the board wanted to run RSA, it’s recommended, in order of priority, that Janes Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary or Dr. Jones Elementary would close. Staff layoffs would be necessary, the administration reported; Melissa Abel, RUSD executive director of human resources, said there could be 20 teachers laid off.

Board Member Scott Coey said closing a school would create a “massive domino effect of trying to redistribute our population.”

Duff emphasized the fact that all three schools on the chopping block have bilingual programs.

“All of that would have to be re-structured and re-boundaried,” Duff said. “If you choose a school, we would have to come back with boundary changes and would affect multiple schools to make it work.

Almost enough support

Board member Michael Frontier asked if there were other options to offset some of the costs of operation. He said St. Patrick’s Catholic Church is an attractive location because of its previous relationship with the school district.