By one vote, Racine Unified School Board rejects new charter school contract

RACINE — A charter school in the works for more than three years may not come to fruition, at least for the upcoming school year.
At its special meeting and work session Monday, the Racine Unified School Board voted 5-4 to not pursue a contract with the Racine Scholars Academy for the 2021-22 school year.
Racine Scholars Academy would have served students from Pre-K through fifth grade. It had been tentatively approved by the RUSD Board, but the district’s administration has said it can’t make a charter school work at this time.
After a review by the Racine Unified School District’s administration of its facilities, it was determined there are no usable spaces within the district for Racine Scholars Academy. The review was presented to the Racine Unified School Board at its work session on Feb. 1.
On Feb. 15, Milt Thompson, a member of Racine Scholars Academy’s board and its proposed director, told the board at its regular business meeting that there were two options for leasing space outside of the district for the school. The board voted to defer a decision until this past Monday, when the contract was rejected.
Emphasizing the challenges
At Monday’s meeting, the locations up for leasing space were revealed as Living Light Christian Church, 740 College Ave., and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St. However, district administration ruled that those two options were additionally unfit for RSA.
“Based on that review and the standards we’re establishing for the long-range facility master plan, we don’t believe that either site would be sufficient to house an RUSD school and provide equitable facilities, comparable to what our students in an RUSD building would receive,” RUSD Chief Operations Officer Shannon Gordon said.
Tim Peltz, chief of information in the RUSD technology department, said the other locations would have to operate independently from the district’s fiber-optic connectivity. Costs to connect to the fiber optic is a long-term commitment of nine or more years, he said. There’s also an upfront cost of about $25,000 to bring the fiber to the building.
“The technology challenges are huge,” Peltz said. “We’d be recreating our data center, essentially.”
A firewall, web filter, a Wi-Fi environment, separate internet connectivity and a phone system costs would tally up to more than $100,000, Peltz said. Cellphone connectivity in older buildings such as these would also be concern, he said, especially when relying on them for emergencies.
Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff said there’s additional costs besides initial leasing costs, such as staffing, pupil transportation, utilities, materials and supplies, curriculum, and a meal service.
“Those costs would grow over time as the plan of the school is to phase up,” Duff said. “Small schools are expensive to run, and then it would grow to over $2 million. This is probably underestimating the costs.”
Gordon said if the board wanted to run RSA, it’s recommended, in order of priority, that Janes Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary or Dr. Jones Elementary would close. Staff layoffs would be necessary, the administration reported; Melissa Abel, RUSD executive director of human resources, said there could be 20 teachers laid off.
Board Member Scott Coey said closing a school would create a “massive domino effect of trying to redistribute our population.”
Duff emphasized the fact that all three schools on the chopping block have bilingual programs.
“All of that would have to be re-structured and re-boundaried,” Duff said. “If you choose a school, we would have to come back with boundary changes and would affect multiple schools to make it work.
Almost enough support
Board member Michael Frontier asked if there were other options to offset some of the costs of operation. He said St. Patrick’s Catholic Church is an attractive location because of its previous relationship with the school district.
“We want to trade off money here for innovation, curricular innovation,” Frontier said. “So what’s our priority? Closing this achievement gap, which we hear about at every meeting, or being so penny-wise we’re pound-foolish? … At some point, we have to stop saying ‘What about your black and brown achievement?’ and say ‘This is what we’re going to do.’ ”
Thompson said he was frustrated and asked the board what it is going to do about the achievement gap.
“Instead of that being the central issue, tonight, it’s about closing buildings, which is something that we didn’t ask you to do,” he said.
RSA Board Member Beverly Hicks said she was disgruntled.
“From the time I taught in the ‘70s, I began with the school district, up to now. It’s the same thing with the data presented. Who’s at the bottom of the pile? Black and brown kids. Nothing has changed.”
A series of motions
Frontier made a motion that Janes Elementary be closed — something that is expected within the next five years as RUSD looks to “right-size” its facilities — and made into a home for RSA. It was not seconded.
“Let’s create obstacles about money, when the real obstacle is honing our budget so that transportation may be provided virtually, all our kids can stay in their home school,” Frontier said. “We’re asking for a 400th of a percent of this budget: $1.5 million over more than $350 million to address the most glaring need in our community, in our state and in the nation.”
Board member Julie McKenna made a motion to accept the draft charter school in order for administration to continue to negotiate with the charter school. A second motion came from Frontier.
John Heckenlively, Dr. Michael Frontier, Julie McKenna and Scott Coey voted in favor of the motion. President Brian O’Connell, Vice President Jane Brewer Barbian, Treasurer Kimberly Hoover, Matthew Hanser and Amy Cimbalnik voted in opposition. The motion failed, 5-4.
Hanser made a motion to not pursue a contract with RSA for the 2021-22 school year. Hoover, Hanser, Barbian, Cimbalnik and O’Connell voted yes. Frontier, Coey, McKenna and Heckenlively voted no. The motion passed 5-4.